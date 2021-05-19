Over 5K youth ages 12-15 vaccinated since San Mateo County expanded eligibility

"We immediately saw very positive engagement in our events and many pharmacies throughout the county," Chabra said. "We have been working very closely with the San Mateo County Office of Education to create pathways to the vaccine for these 40,152 adolescents and their families."

The exact number vaccinated is 5,351 individuals, or 13% of the county's population in that age group, officials said Tuesday during a meeting of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors.

Since COVID-19 vaccinations for 12- to 15-year-olds began in San Mateo County last Thursday, over 5,000 youths in that age group have received their first dose.

In response to a question about when the county could reach herd immunity, Chabra said there is no definitive number for when that is achieved.

As of Monday, 78% of San Mateo County residents 16 and older have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In the county's hardest-hit communities, 66% of residents have been vaccinated.

"We recognize we've still got a long way to go," Chabra said. "Reaching many of the residents requires sustained approaches. Now with the vaccine flowing, we can provide a regular cadence of predictable, scheduled local clinics."

Chabra said the county is working with other high schools and places of worship to create additional vaccine opportunities. This past Sunday, Chabra said 114 people were vaccinated at St. Francis of Assisi Church in East Palo Alto.

The county has also had breakthrough cases, which occur when a fully vaccinated person gets COVID-19 two weeks or longer after full vaccination. Rogers said the number of breakthrough cases has been "consistent with what has been expected from the beginning" and not any more than expected.

Rogers said that the county is tracking coronavirus variants, particularly the one known as the B.1.1.7.

"The reality is that until everyone on the planet is able to access the vaccine, it's going to be difficult with such a mobile society, especially in urban areas, really to fully get there," Rogers said. "The good news is that the vaccines have been so effective at absolutely stopping the spread of the disease and the hospitalizations and so on."

But even as more people in the county and the nation get vaccinated, Rogers said that many people around the world have not had the same vaccine access.

Chief of San Mateo County Health Louise Rogers added that health experts are aiming to get more than 80% of the population vaccinated.

A list of vaccine clinics in San Mateo County is available at smchealth.org . People do not have to schedule an appointment but can do so at MyTurn.ca.gov if they wish.

"But there's many weeks between now and June 15," Rogers said. "And as you all know, many things can change as we've seen."

The state expects to update its guidance on June 15 to align with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Over 5K youth ages 12-15 vaccinated since San Mateo County expanded eligibility

The county began offering COVID-19 vaccinations for 12- to 15-year-olds last Thursday