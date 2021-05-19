Despite extra shots, Mountain View's mass vaccination site remains packed to the brim

If you're signing up to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Santa Clara County, chances are you're headed to San Jose. That's because smaller vaccination centers elsewhere in the county, including Mountain View, are still overloaded and capped with appointments through this week.

Santa Clara County health officials have shifted gears over the last month from having pent-up demand and too few vaccines to an abundance of shots and not enough people showing up. The reversal has fueled concerns that younger residents and those reluctant to get the vaccine may not get vaccinated, threatening the county's goal of reaching herd immunity.

Yet perplexingly, that abundance doesn't appear to be reaching all county vaccination sites. At a Health and Hospital Committee meeting Wednesday, county Supervisor Joe Simitian said he was told by county health officials more than once not to encourage people to get a vaccine from the Mountain View site and instead seek a shot from other facilities.

Simitian noted that the alternative sites are hardly convenient for North County residents, with 11 of the 13 sites taking new appointments located in San Jose. The other two were located in Gilroy and Sunnyvale.

"I am concerned, frankly, that we have folks who both need to get the vaccine and are willing to get the vaccine if we would only make it easy for them to do that," Simitian said. "And by not having a walk-in facility available these last few weeks, we have lost an opportunity."