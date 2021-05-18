Multimedia art event at Rinconada Library ponders 'One Home Only' theme

For the past three weeks, the front exterior wall of the Rinconada Library at 1213 Middlefield Road in Palo Alto has been home to a multimedia art installation, "One Home Only (Iterations)" that, according to Palo Alto artist Martha Sakellariou, explores the concept of home and "the dynamics of social relationships and interactions in private and public spaces."

On Saturday, May 22, at 6 p.m., Kristin Damrow & Company dancers Allegra Bautista and Anna Greenberg Gold will be on site to perform choreography that relates to that theme. According to a press release, "The piece reflects the tension of the relationship between the physical body trapped in the home as well as celebrating the exuberance of coming into the public space."

Sakellariou installed a new mural each week, with images and text relating to this concept, with weekly outdoor pop-up performances (previous collaborators included writer Jennifer Lee and cellist Gabi Li).

The project was funded by the city of Palo Alto's ArtLift Microgrant Program.

More information is available at marthasakellariou.com.