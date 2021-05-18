Bay Area marks 'Bike to Wherever Day' this Friday

Bay Area Bike to Wherever Day returns on May 21, with energization stations where participants will get a chance to snag some "wheelie" good freebies, while supplies last.

In the Palo Alto, the public is invited to visit an energizer station on Friday, May 21, 3:30-6:30 p.m., at one of two locations: Bryant Street at University Avenue or California Avenue at Park Boulevard. Bicyclists are encouraged to support local businesses in the two commercial districts.

For more information on other energizer stations throughout Santa Clara and San Mateo Counties, go to bikesiliconvalley.org.

Stations will also be open on Saturday, May 22, 2-5 p.m. in honor of Bike to Your Library Day, including at the Mitchell Park and Rinconada libraries in Palo Alto and at other libraries throughout the Peninsula.

The annual, regional event was previously known as Bike to Work Day, presented by the Metropolitan Transportation Commission and 511.org. It has been readapted for a second straight year into a monthlong celebration since many people are working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.