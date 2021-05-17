Arts

Artist's 'Super Blooms' on display in May

Viewpoints Gallery hosts Deborah Shea's vibrant floral pastel paintings

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Mon, May 17, 2021, 12:13 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Local artist Deborah Shea's pastel florals, including "Violet Dreams," are on display at Viewpoints Gallery in Los Altos this May. Courtesy Viewpoints Gallery.

The vibrant colors of Redwood City artist Deborah Shea's large-scale floral pastel paintings are on display throughout May at Viewpoints Gallery, 315 State St., Los Altos.

"I am inspired by the natural world. I love to capture all the beauty in flowers; exploring the abstract shapes, finding the path of light, creating transparency and building the luminous color of the flower centers and petals," the artist, who may be familiar to local art students from her pastel classes at Pacific Art League and Filoli, said in a press release from the gallery. "Pastels have been my favorite medium since I was very young. Their wonderful, vibrant colors are my joy to share with others."

Viewpoints Gallery is open Wednesday-Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Shea will be on site for a "meet the artist" day on Saturday, May 22.

More information is available at viewpointsgallery.com.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Palo Alto Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Artist's 'Super Blooms' on display in May

Viewpoints Gallery hosts Deborah Shea's vibrant floral pastel paintings

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Mon, May 17, 2021, 12:13 pm

The vibrant colors of Redwood City artist Deborah Shea's large-scale floral pastel paintings are on display throughout May at Viewpoints Gallery, 315 State St., Los Altos.

"I am inspired by the natural world. I love to capture all the beauty in flowers; exploring the abstract shapes, finding the path of light, creating transparency and building the luminous color of the flower centers and petals," the artist, who may be familiar to local art students from her pastel classes at Pacific Art League and Filoli, said in a press release from the gallery. "Pastels have been my favorite medium since I was very young. Their wonderful, vibrant colors are my joy to share with others."

Viewpoints Gallery is open Wednesday-Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Shea will be on site for a "meet the artist" day on Saturday, May 22.

More information is available at viewpointsgallery.com.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.