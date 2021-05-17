Artist's 'Super Blooms' on display in May

The vibrant colors of Redwood City artist Deborah Shea's large-scale floral pastel paintings are on display throughout May at Viewpoints Gallery, 315 State St., Los Altos.

"I am inspired by the natural world. I love to capture all the beauty in flowers; exploring the abstract shapes, finding the path of light, creating transparency and building the luminous color of the flower centers and petals," the artist, who may be familiar to local art students from her pastel classes at Pacific Art League and Filoli, said in a press release from the gallery. "Pastels have been my favorite medium since I was very young. Their wonderful, vibrant colors are my joy to share with others."

Viewpoints Gallery is open Wednesday-Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Shea will be on site for a "meet the artist" day on Saturday, May 22.

More information is available at viewpointsgallery.com.