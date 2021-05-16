Three things to know about Gavin Newsom's spending spree

Facing a trifecta of extraordinary circumstances — the waning COVID-19 pandemic, a looming recall election and an insanely flush state budget — Gov. Gavin Newsom barnstormed the state this week, dropping good news by the billions.
He wants to spend $12 billion to house the homeless, the governor announced in the lobby of a San Diego motel converted into a shelter; $3.4 billion to expand preschool to all 4-year-olds, he said on the playground of an elementary school in Monterey County; $1.5 billion cleaning up blight, he said as TV news crews filmed him hoisting an old mattress off the side of a Los Angeles freeway.
The announcements — capitalizing on a $76 billion surplus in the state budget plus $27 billion in federal aid — amounted to a very convenient marriage of governing and campaigning for the first-term Democrat, who almost certainly faces a Republican-led recall election this fall.
"It would be odd if he wasn't doing this," said Rob Stutzman, a GOP consultant who managed communications for former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger. "He's got more money than he can stuff in the mattress. You get to hand it out, you get to tailor it to multiple constituencies and pretty much make everybody happy."
It's a strategy other governors have deployed to sell their spending priorities to voters, Stutzman said. But the specter of the looming recall — combined with the unusual hardships of the last year and the enormous windfall of money — have added some drama to what's normally a routine step in the annual budget-making process at the Capitol.
Newsom rolled out the rest of his $267.8 billion budget proposal on Friday, with a presentation that allowed him to flex his wonk muscles before heading into the final month of negotiations with lawmakers. Here are some key things to know.
Trumpeting an additional $1.5 billion in grants for small businesses and $20 billion to expand preschool, summer school and afterschool programs, Newsom's proposals seem designed to appeal to business owners and parents, groups that struggled during more than a year of on-again off-again shut-downs intended to stem the spread of the virus.
"This pandemic has not impacted all of you equally," Newsom said in a speech Thursday to the California Chamber of Commerce. "I'm very mindful that it's impacted, disproportionately, women."
Newsom's school funding proposal includes $4 billion to address behavioral health — an acknowledgment of the depression and anxiety that many children have experienced during the isolation and stress of the pandemic.
But the gusher of money may not be enough to mollify parents who are frustrated that so many California schools still have not fully reopened. Only 13% of kids are in the classroom five days a week, even though the state has among the nation's lowest infection rates.
"There are still a lot of us who are still in a place where we are not ready to forget about what happened this year because our kids have really suffered," said Megan Bacigalupi, an advocate with Open Schools California, whose children attend public schools in Oakland, where they go to class just five hours per week.
"Until school is back for all kids five days a week, all of this investment doesn't really resonate."
A recent poll shows that 83% of California public school parents think kids have fallen behind in the last year. Still, a strong majority said they approve of Newsom's management of the schools during the pandemic.
Another constituency that can help Newsom is the powerful public employee unions, who could spend big to fight the recall. Most state worker unions agreed to a 9% pay cut last year when state officials feared a more broad-based recession at the start of the pandemic.
Newsom's plan ends the pay cut for some unions, but others are currently negotiating over it.
In his presentation, Newsom thanked state employees for taking the pay cut last year so the state didn't have to slash services for needy Californians, and said: "You were there for us last year, we're going to be there for you."
California Republican Party chairperson Jessica Millan Patterson dubbed the governor's events this week his "Recall Response Tour," and said "protecting his position drives all of Gavin Newsom's decisions."
It's true that he's highlighted some issues that those who want to throw him out of office have hammered on, such as blight, homelessness and business closures.
But a closer analysis reveals that many of Newsom's latest proposals are lifted from his pre-pandemic budgets and campaign ads. In other words, he's trying to do what he's long said he wanted to — now that he has the money to do it.
His proposal to give children from low-income families $500 in a college savings account builds on a smaller program he launched in 2019, which itself builds on a program he championed as San Francisco mayor. His plan to make preschool available to all 4-year-olds echoes a promise from his 2018 campaign, when he ran an ad showing a cherubic child building a tower with blocks and said he wanted to make California a place where "every toddler can attend preschool."
Newsom's desire to earmark an ongoing $1 billion to expand Medi-Cal health coverage to undocumented seniors ages 60 and up is similar to an idea he suggested in January 2020, but put off when the pandemic hit. The state already allows undocumented children and young adults up to age 26 to sign up for Medi-Cal, the state's health insurance program for low-income residents. Allowing seniors to sign up would get the state closer to Newsom's campaign promise for universal health coverage.
Newsom's $12 billion plan to alleviate homelessness hearkens back to February 2020, when he made the issue the focus of his State-of-the-State speech and never mentioned the emerging coronavirus that would wind up derailing his plans for the year.
When Newsom campaigned for office, he pledged to build 3.5 million units of new housing by 2025. But so far the state hasn't even come close — a point Patterson highlighted in a statement this week: "Housing costs are through the roof despite Newsom's 2018 campaign pledge to build more housing."
Newsom's updated budget includes a notable boost in housing construction — but not nearly enough to reach his lofty initial goals. The biggest investment includes $1.75 billion for shovel-ready projects that would add 6,300 units of affordable housing. He also calls for $1 billion for affordable housing, the same as he proposed in January.
Crafting a state budget is a three-way dance between the governor and the two houses of the Legislature, who will spend the next month negotiating until lawmakers pass the final spending plan in mid-June. The process always involves some give and take, even when — as has been the case for several years — all the players involved are Democrats.
"The devil is in the details,"said Democratic Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez of San Diego. "We will end up in a similar place on expenditures, and the difference will be in the implementation and how we achieve the goal.”
Assembly and Senate leaders have their own priorities.
Senate leader Toni Atkins, for example, proposed a new program to help first-time homebuyers. Newsom didn't include that idea in his plan, but proposed expanding an existing homeownership assistance program. Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon said he'll try to increase spending on childcare and college financial aid, as well as health and social services. Key lawmakers have been pushing to overhaul of the state's financial aid system — something Newsom didn't include. While Newsom included $7 billion to close the digital divide, lawmakers have their own ideas about how to expand broadband service.
Various interest groups will lobby lawmakers over the next month for their share of the bounty. Some public health officials were dismayed that they didn't get more money to make sure they're ready for the next emergency.
"The biggest lesson of COVID-19 is that waiting until a crisis to invest in public health costs lives," said Michelle Gibbons, executive director of the County Health Executives Association of California.
Even though Newsom proposed expanding health care and cash aid for low-income undocumented Californians, some advocates said his plan doesn't go far enough because non-citizens have been excluded from federal stimulus checks and unemployment benefits.
"Excluded workers in California are simply asking for the same as what everyone else in California has received. We want solidarity, not charity,"said Sasha Feldstein, economic justice policy manager for California Immigrant Policy Center.
From the other end of the political spectrum, business interests will pressure Newsom and lawmakers to spend more paying down debt in the unemployment insurance fund, which is "the biggest threat to all businesses in California and their ability to bring back workers to their jobs,"according to Rob Lapsley, president of the California Business Roundtable.
Some lawmakers will undoubtedly probe Newsom's plans to spend money over several years when the deluge of cash probably won't last that long. The state could face a lawsuit over Newsom's proposal to send $600 checks to Californians who make less than $75,000, with taxpayer advocates saying it may not meet the state constitution's requirements to refund taxpayers when state revenue hits a certain threshold.
The plan essentially redistributes wealth, taking the glut of tax dollars that are largely paid by the highest earners and sending rebates to those at the middle and lower end of the income scale. Newsom said his plan was in line with Californians' values, noting that in recent years voters have twice approved tax increases on the wealthy to fund public services. He even referenced his own status as a million-dollar-earner: "I'm proud of the fact that some of the dollars that I'm putting back into the California coffers as a taxpayer are going to help single moms out there. I'm really proud of that, and I hope others are as well."
With the recall election still months away, another gubernatorial road show seems inevitable once the budget is passed and the money starts flowing.
Comments
Registered user
Leland Manor/Garland Drive
8 hours ago
Registered user
8 hours ago
You forgot to mention the billions Newsom has allocated for High Speed Rail. He has released $4.8 billion in bond measure funds even though HSR has not met the requirements clearly written in the law. Remember that when you vote in the recall election.
Registered user
Downtown North
8 hours ago
Registered user
8 hours ago
This is good news. If the state has that kind of surplus, why not put it to good use by helping Californians as a whole?
While the high speed rail allocation is questionable, the other fiscal targets make sense.
A cynic might infer that the governor is promoting these measures to lighten the pressure of a recall election and perhaps this is true but who cares?
Now if he can only retrieve those misallocated EDD payments and re-channel them into something productive, he will come out smelling like a rose.
The French Laundry incident will soon be forgotten as the Covid-19 restrictions are gradually being lifted for all California citizens.
A $600.00 stimulus check to all California residents earning below $75K is a good move as is some form of remuneration to undocumented immigrants for their hard work and sacrifices performing undesirable labor during the pandemic.
With $278.8B there is plenty of money to go around and targeting $12B for homeless assistance is another step in the right direction.
The only ones who should not reap the benefits of this windfall are the wealthy who have more convenient tax write-offs and deductions than an average person or family in California making under $125K per year.
Taxing the rich heavily and providing for the less fortunate is a sign of a civilized state.
Republicans may disagree but the party has become anachronism and within 20 years it will have gone the way of the dinosaur with a newer and far more intelligent/moderate party in its eventual place.
Registered user
Professorville
8 hours ago
Registered user
8 hours ago
Governor Newsom is following the lead of Anna Eshoo and Congress: he’s spending money like a drunken sailor.
If you like inflation, you’ll love what they’re doing!
Registered user
Palo Alto Hills
6 hours ago
Registered user
6 hours ago
[Post removed due to same poster using multiple names]
Registered user
Atherton
5 hours ago
Registered user
5 hours ago
[Post removed.]
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
54 minutes ago
Registered user
54 minutes ago
If Newsom wants to help both low and middle income Californians, he should help the middle class with college, too, and increase the California Middle Class Scholarship. Currently, attendance rates at top colleges by the middle class are actually lower than by low-income AND rich students Web Link
The middle class is especially challenged in California, especially our area, where the cost-of-living (not just taxes) are so high and there aren't cost-of-living adjustments to income limits on various programs or tax breaks. The Trump 2017 tax change was a huge increase in taxes on millions of middle-class families in blue states. Not only did they see a backbreaking sudden and unprecedentedly huge increase in their taxes, but the tax law also disadvantaged them in other ways relative to their homes and simultaneously gave huge breaks to real estate investors. One real-estate investor friend said that real estate agents are getting together and forming investment groups -- and investment groups are now a major buy of property, seriously exacerbating the shortage and driving up costs. The investors can afford to weather that better than individuals who have been seriously disadvantaged by the tax laws.
When is President Biden going to fix that? He promised he would reverse the Trump tax laws. I think Newsom could score some points by pointing out just how many middle-income Californians had major tax increases under the last administration, and promising a tax credit equal to 30% of the increase for anyone whose taxes rose a lot under the Republican middle-class homeowner tax increase. The state was talking about doing something about the SALT deduction cap which was grossly unequal treatment under the law--and probably had a lot to do with so many people finally deciding to sell and move out (and the loss of a seat in Congress).
Registered user
College Terrace
47 minutes ago
Registered user
47 minutes ago
No mention of spending our money to help prevent or alleviate: water shortages, electrical grid problems, or wildfires? Things that the state is primarily responsible for?
Registered user
another community
42 minutes ago
Registered user
42 minutes ago
I don't think Newsom has any intention of "helping" the middle class. He's trying to save himself from recall, and most Americans (including Californians) are middle class. Stimulus checks, no more masks -- votes.
Regardless of where you fall politically (center, right, left) Newsom needs to be recalled. He's a failed leader, and he lacks the competence (and intellect) to run the state. He's gotten where he's gotten the same way JFK. Riding the coattails (and money) of his father. The "elite eight" has his back.