Around Town: Postcard project forms bonds across generations

While the teen group had intergenerational play dates with Avenidas members in previous years, the postcard project was a way to make a connection while maintaining social distance. "It was such a simple thing but it was so meaningful," said Avenidas Center Director Tracy McCloud.

The idea originated with Gunn High School junior Shine Lee, co-president of the teen group, who recognized how the pandemic prevented seniors from gathering together and making connections. Thirteen teens painted on the postcards in watercolor during a virtual workshop where they received tips along the way. Through art, Lee said she hoped to give the seniors some encouragement and motivation.

The teens painted on the postcards, some of which featured scenes from nature, cartoons and the Golden Gate Bridge. They also added an inspirational message for the recipients.

CREATIVE CONNECTIONS ... It can be hard to find some novelty more than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, given many have become set in their home-based, monotonous routines. So when Avenidas' 30 art students and three instructors recently received postcards in mid-March from the Palo Alto Art Center Teen Leadership group, it was not only a welcome surprise, but in some cases a source of hope.

A watercolor painting by Shine Lee, Gunn High junior and co-president of the Palo Alto Art Center Teen Leadership group. The card was one of about 30 sent to Avenidas art students in March 2021. Courtesy Shine Lee.

In the latest Around Town column, read about older and younger artists connecting over postcards and local plans for Bike to Wherever Day on May 21.

The public is invited to visit an energizer station on Friday, May 21, 3:30-6:30 p.m., at one of two locations: Bryant Street at University Avenue or California Avenue at Park Boulevard. Bicyclists are encouraged to support local businesses in the two commercial districts.

LET THE GOOD TIMES ROLL ... Palo Alto is joining the Bay Area Bike to Wherever Day on May 21 with energization stations where participants will get a chance to snag some "wheelie" good freebies, while supplies last.

Some Avenidas students said the postcards brightened their days and offered the exact message that they needed to hear at the time. Norm Conradson was pleased with his card that featured a yellow sun and a blue moon, which happen to be the colors of the Swedish flag and his favorite colors, McCloud said. His wife, Nancy Jensen, said her card of plants under the sun was reminiscent of her first art classes at Avenidas years ago.

Participants can also plot their route through a city map that marks suggested routes that include stops at the energizer stations. For links to the map, event registration page and safety tips, visit walkbikepaloalto.org .

The annual, regional event was previously known as Bike to Work Day, presented by the Metropolitan Transportation Commission and 511.org. It has been readapted for a second straight year into a monthlong celebration since many people are working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Around Town: Postcard project forms bonds across generations

Also, where to find energizer stations on Bike to Wherever Day