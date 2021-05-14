Worship services + a Pfizer shot? County health leaders bring COVID-19 vaccines to East Palo Alto church

As part of an initiative to bring COVID-19 vaccines to everyone, the San Mateo County Health Department hosted a vaccination clinic on Mother's Day at the East Palo Alto Apostolic Church in East Palo Alto.

During the one-hour clinic at 721 Donohoe St. on Sunday, May 9, 50 parishioners were given a first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and were scheduled to receive their second doses in three weeks, according to health department spokesperson Preston Merchant.

The county continues to host drive-thru clinics at the San Mateo County Event Center and in other community locations, and plans to bring vaccine clinics to other places of worship, according to Merchant.

As of May 12, 77% of all county residents ages 16 and older had been at least partially vaccinated, and about 58% had been fully vaccinated countywide, according to a county data dashboard. However, in East Palo Alto, only 49% of residents ages 16 and older had been at least partially vaccinated, the lowest vaccination rate among communities countywide, a separate dashboard indicated.

Access the full schedule of county-sponsored clinics at smchealth.org or learn about other vaccine opportunities at myturn.ca.gov.