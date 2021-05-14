PUBLIC AGENDA: Proposed budget discussions; hearings on housing proposals

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of May 17.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to discuss the results of the recent community survey by Polco/NRC; consider approving contracts for upgrades to primary sedimentation tanks at the Regional Water Quality Control Plant; and discuss the proposed budget for fiscal year 2022. The virtual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, May 17. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to hold pre-screening hearings on proposed "planned home" developments at 955 Alma St., which includes 36 microunits and office space, and 2239 Wellesley St., which consists of 24 apartments. The council will also consider a proposal for a subdivision at 181 Addison Ave., and decide whether to formally appeal the city's Regional Housing Needs Allocation. The virtual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

CITY/SCHOOL LIAISON COMMITTEE ... The committee is scheduled to meet at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 20. A link to the agenda for the virtual meeting will be added once it's available.

PUBLIC ART COMMISSION ... The commission plans to elect its chair and vice chair; review art for a development at 4256 El Camino Real; discuss the new commissioner handbook; and get a status on the process of commissioning art focused on equity for King Plaza. The virtual meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 20. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 936 5428 2567.