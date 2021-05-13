Peninsula Women's Chorus gives 'Voice' to resilience​

​

The​​​ past year ​might seem like nothing to sing about​, ​but the Peninsula Women's Chorus​ is ​reckoning with these complex times​ by delivering a message of resilience with their concert, "We Have a Voice!"

​The performance, which premieres online May 15, at 4 p.m., calls on the works of a half a dozen North American composers to capture the turmoil and troubles that the pandemic has laid bare, but also the hope and inspiration that can be found in coming together.

Interim Artistic Director Corie Brown​ leads the chorus, which has been performing together virtually over the past year.​​

​The concert takes its name from​ the determined and uplifting "I Have a Voice" by Moira Smiley, who helped the Peninsula Women's Chorus adapt her piece for virtual choir. The composition speaks to the ongoing work for equity and justice for all in our society.