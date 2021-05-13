First-ever Peninsula Restaurant Week features specials from 102 eateries

From May 14-22, more than 100 restaurants, bakeries and eateries of all stripes along the Peninsula are offering prix fixe deals and other menu specials available for dine-in, delivery or curbside pickup.

In an effort to provide diners more opportunities to support local restaurants as the Peninsula slowly reopens, Embarcadero Media's Peninsula Foodist has teamed up with Facebook to launch the first-ever Peninsula Restaurant Week.

Nearly one in six restaurants nationwide — about 100,000 restaurants — have closed either permanently or long-term since March 2020, according to the National Restaurant Association. The Peninsula itself has had to say goodbye to some greats, including Mayfield Bakery & Cafe , The Van's , Clarke's Charcoal Broiler and Ann's Coffee Shop .

It's been a tough 15 months for Midpeninsula restaurants as they've faced an unpredictable cycle of forced closures and partial reopenings — that at times have pivoted back and forth and back again within days amid changing health mandates throughout the pandemic.

So how does Peninsula Restaurant Week work? Diners can simply visit their favorite participating restaurants from May 14-22 to enjoy special dining deals for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Show your support by dining in or ordering food to-go at different restaurants during the nine-day event.

"Of course, we want everybody to do it safely, but I think we're starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel," Yen said.

Steven Yen , owner of Bushido Restaurant in Mountain View, said dining out is the most important thing the community can do for local restaurants right now.

"The last year has been a rough year. It's nothing like I've seen before," Manuel Martinez , owner of La Viga Culinary Inc., which includes San Agus Cocina Urbana in Palo Alto, recently told this publication. "We're looking forward to a much better year, but patience is key while restaurants get back to — well, not normal, but the new normal, whatever that is."

While the industry may not be back to normal yet, restaurants told this publication that they want diners to know that they are open for business and thankful for the community's support.

To find participating restaurants, look for Restaurant Week promotional posters, check the Peninsula Restaurant Week website or see the list below. For reservations, diners may contact restaurants directly or check their websites for further information about special menu offerings.

First-ever Peninsula Restaurant Week features specials from 102 eateries

Where to find the best meals and deals May 14-22