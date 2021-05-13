First-ever Peninsula Restaurant Week features specials from 102 eateries

It's been a tough 15 months for Midpeninsula restaurants as they've faced an unpredictable cycle of forced closures and partial reopenings — that at times have pivoted back and forth and back again within days amid changing health mandates throughout the pandemic.
Nearly one in six restaurants nationwide — about 100,000 restaurants — have closed either permanently or long-term since March 2020, according to the National Restaurant Association. The Peninsula itself has had to say goodbye to some greats, including Mayfield Bakery & Cafe, The Van's, Clarke's Charcoal Broiler and Ann's Coffee Shop.
In an effort to provide diners more opportunities to support local restaurants as the Peninsula slowly reopens, Embarcadero Media's Peninsula Foodist has teamed up with Facebook to launch the first-ever Peninsula Restaurant Week.
From May 14-22, more than 100 restaurants, bakeries and eateries of all stripes along the Peninsula are offering prix fixe deals and other menu specials available for dine-in, delivery or curbside pickup.
A full list of participating restaurants and special prix fixe menus can be found at peninsularestaurantweek.com.
While the industry may not be back to normal yet, restaurants told this publication that they want diners to know that they are open for business and thankful for the community's support.
"The last year has been a rough year. It's nothing like I've seen before," Manuel Martinez, owner of La Viga Culinary Inc., which includes San Agus Cocina Urbana in Palo Alto, recently told this publication. "We're looking forward to a much better year, but patience is key while restaurants get back to — well, not normal, but the new normal, whatever that is."
Steven Yen, owner of Bushido Restaurant in Mountain View, said dining out is the most important thing the community can do for local restaurants right now.
"Of course, we want everybody to do it safely, but I think we're starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel," Yen said.
So how does Peninsula Restaurant Week work? Diners can simply visit their favorite participating restaurants from May 14-22 to enjoy special dining deals for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Show your support by dining in or ordering food to-go at different restaurants during the nine-day event.
To find participating restaurants, look for Restaurant Week promotional posters, check the Peninsula Restaurant Week website or see the list below. For reservations, diners may contact restaurants directly or check their websites for further information about special menu offerings.
Restaurants participating in this week's event include:
• Alice's Smokehouse, 570 Shoreline Blvd., Ste F, Mountain View
• Alpine Inn Beer Garden, 3915 Alpine Road, Portola Valley
• Cafe Wisteria, 75 ARbor Road, Menlo Park
• Camper, 898 Santa Cruz Ave., Menlo Park
• Freewheel Brewing Company, 3736 Florence St., Redwood City
• Kirk's SteakBurgers, 855 El Camino Real, Palo Alto
• Local Union 271, 271 University Ave., Palo Alto
• Old Pro, 541 Ramona St., Palo Alto
• Scratch, 401 Castro St., Mountain View
• The Counter Mountain View, 2580 W. El Camino Real, Mountain View
• The Counter Palo Alto, 369 S. California Ave., Palo Alto
• The Refuge, 1143 Crane St., Menlo Park; 963 Laurel St., San Carlos
• Town Restaurant, 716 Laurel St., San Carlos
• Bagel Street Cafe, 746 Santa Cruz Ave., Menlo Park
• Izzy's Brooklyn Bagels, 477 S. California Ave., Palo Alto
• Nola, 535 Ramona St., Palo Alto
• BottleShop, 2627 Broadway St., Redwood City
• Hobee's, 4224 El Camino Real, Palo Alto
• Sprout Cafe, 168 University Ave., Palo Alto
• St. Michael's Alley, 140 Homer Ave., Palo Alto
• The Toss, San Carlos, 1673 Laurel St., San Carlos
• FEY Restaurant, 1368 El Camino Real, Menlo Park
• Bevri Georgian Restaurant, 530 Bryant St., Palo Alto
• Kung Fu Tea, 318 University Ave., Palo Alto
• Tea It Up, 993 El Camino Real, Menlo Park
• ZombieRunner Coffee, 344 California Ave., Palo Alto; 1980 W. El Camino Real, Ste A, Mountain View
• Cold Stone Creamery, 611 Santa Cruz Ave., Menlo Park
• Kara's Cupcakes, 855 El Camino Real, Palo Alto
• Oh Honey Snow Ice, 1030 Castro St. Suite A, Mountain View
• Tin Pot Creamery, 855 El Camino Real #121, Palo Alto
• Bistro Vida, 641 Santa Cruz Ave., Menlo Park
• Cuisinett Bistro & Market, 1105 San Carlos Ave., San Carlos
• Kali Greek Kitchen, 451 S. California Ave., Palo Alto
• Taverna, 800 Emerson St., Palo Alto
• Noelani's Island Grill, 1037 Laurel St., San Carlos
• Poke House, 855 El Camino Real Ste #9, Palo Alto
• Pokeworks, 211 Castro St., Mountain View
• Yami Grill, 699 Calderon Ave., Mountain View
• Chaat Paradise, 165 E. El Camino Real, Mountain View
• ROOH Palo Alto, 473 University Ave., Palo Alto
• Saffron Indian Bistro, 1143 San Carlos Ave., San Carlos
• Zareen's, 365 S. California Ave., Palo Alto; 2039 Broadway St., Redwood City
• Cafe Pro Bono, 2437 Birch St., Palo Alto
• La Fontaine Restaurant, 186 Castro St., Mountain View
• La Stanza Cucina Italiana, 651 Oak Grove Ave., Suite H, Menlo Park
• Pizzeria Delfina, 651 Emerson St., Palo Alto
• Roma, 820 Santa Cruz Ave., Menlo Park
• Vaso Azzurro, 108 Castro St., Mountain View
• Bushido Izakaya, 156 Castro St., Mountain View
• Jin Sho, 454 California Ave., Palo Alto
• Octopus Japanese Restaurant, 925 El Camino Real, Menlo Park
• Sushi 88 & Ramen, 506 Showers Drive, Mountain View
• KAYA BBQ & Tofu, 39 El Camino Real, San Carlos
• La Bodeguita del Medio, 463 S. California Ave., Palo Alto
• LV Mar Tapas & Cocktails, 2042 Broadway, Redwood City
• La Viga Seafood & Cocina Mexicana, 1772 Broadway, Redwood City
• LuLu's, multiple Peninsula locations
• Mama Coco, 1081 El Camino Real, Menlo Park, 753 Laurel St., San Carlos
• Palo Alto Sol, 408 California Ave., Palo Alto
• Quinto Sol, 2201 Broadway St., Redwood City
• San Agus Cocina Urbana & Cocktails, 115 Hamilton Ave., Palo Alto
• Sun of Wolf, 406 California Ave., Palo Alto
• Vive Sol, 2020 W. El Camino Real, Mountain VIew
• Anatolian Kitchen, 2323 Birch Street, Palo Alto
• Everest Cuisine, 425 N. Whisman Road, Mountain View
• Oren's Hummus, multiple Peninsula locations
• SAJJ Mediterranean, 883 Hamilton Ave., Menlo Park; 2580 W. El Camino Real, Mountain View
• Village Hummus, 888 Willow Road, Menlo Park
• Howie's Pizza, 855 El Camino Real, Palo Alto
• State of Mind Public House and Pizzeria, 101 Plaza N., Los Altos
• State of Mind Slice House, 3850 El Camino Real, Palo Alto
• The Port of Peri Peri Palo Alto, 340 California Ave., Palo Alto
• Ada's Cafe, 3700 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto
• Cafe Zoe, 1929 Menalto Ave., Menlo Park
• Coffeebar, 1149 Chestnut St., Menlo Park; 2020 Broadway St., Redwood City
• Coupa Cafe, multiple Peninsula locations
• Erik's Deli Cafe, 2424 Charleston Road, Mountain View
• Togo's Sandwiches, 885 Hamilton Ave., Menlo Park
• Arya Steakhouse, 885 Middlefield Road, Redwood City
• Sundance The Steakhouse, 1921 El Camino Real, Palo Alto
• Taurus Steakhouse, 727 Laurel St., San Carlos
• My Tasties, 888 Willow Road, Menlo Park
• Asian Box, 855 El Camino Real, Ste 21, Palo Alto; 142 Castro St., Mountain View
• Calave, 299 S. California Ave., Ste. #115, Palo Alto
• Moods. Wine Bar, 320 S. California Ave., Palo Alto
