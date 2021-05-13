Arts

Advocacy Through Art seeks work by young artists for show on mental health

Nonprofit's upcoming show will highlight youth mental health during the pandemic

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

An empty classroom at Henry M. Gunn High School in Palo Alto on April 3, 2020. Advocacy Through Art, a nonprofit founded by local students, is asking young artists ages 13-19 to create pieces that reflect on their mental health during the pandemic. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Art has the power to express ideas or emotions that otherwise may not always be easy to explore — for both artists and audiences. Advocacy Through Art is channeling that important power for its upcoming annual show, which aims to raise awareness about the pandemic's impact on youth mental health.

The arts-focused nonprofit, which was founded by Palo Alto high school students, has put out a call for artists ages 13-19 to submit work for the show, using the prompt "your experience with mental health during the pandemic."

The show will take place June 4-24 at the Palo Alto Art Center and the Pacific Art League. Participating artists have the chance to win prizes totaling $1,000. The show will be juried by local artists t.w.five, Chandrika Marla and Barbara Boissevain.

The deadline to submit work is May 28. Artists are asked to submit their pieces online at tinyurl.com/atashow.

