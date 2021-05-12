TheatreWorks partners with Felder for another premiere: 'Nicholas, Anna & Sergei'

For his latest "Live from Florence" premiere, pianist/performer extraordinaire Hershey Felder will embody the piano virtuoso Sergei Rachmaninoff recalling the story of his encounter with Anna Anderson, a woman claiming to be the lost Princess Anastasia, alleged lone survivor of the assassination of the Russian Romanov dynasty.

"Hershey Felder as Sergei Rachmaninoff in NICHOLAS, ANNA & SERGEI" will premiere as a musical film online Sunday, May 16, at 5 p.m. PDT and will be available on demand through May 23.

Felder has once again partnered with TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, which will receive a portion of the proceeds. Tickets cost $55.

In addition to Felder, the production will include soprano and actor Ekaterina Siurina, violinist Igor Polesitsky, TheatreWorks alumnus J. Anthony Crane, Helen Farrell and others.

More information is available at TheatreWorks.org.