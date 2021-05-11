Stanford theater group takes on high-school satire 'Heathers: The Musical'

Stanford University's Ram's Head Theatrical Society presents a virtual production of "Heathers: The Musical," based on the cult-classic 1980s film, streaming online May 13-14 at 7 p.m. and May 15 at 2 p.m.

The dark comedy is a satire of the high-school experience, which follows protagonist Veronica (played by Junah Jang) as she struggles against the hostile world in which she finds herself. The musical was written by Laurence O'Keefe and Kevin Murphy.

According to Ram's Head Theatrical Society's website for the event, "We are piloting the first gender-bent antihero Janie Dean and the first queer female relationship between Janie 'J.D.' Dean and Veronica Sawyer," the site states. "The playwrights of the original 'Heathers' have gifted us a newly rewritten script, enabling us to transform the original Jason 'J.D.' Dean into Janie Dean in our show." The role of Dean will be performed by Emily Saletan.

Each show will include closed-captioning. Suggested for mature audiences, the website warns the musical includes "scenes involving violent language, sexual activity, gun violence, murder, child abuse, alcohol, rape, bulimia, vomit, suicide, fat shaming, and homophobia."

Tickets to the performances are free to Stanford students; $7 for seniors, Stanford faculty, staff, and young alumni; $10 general admission; and $25 for family packs. More information is available at musical.stanford.edu.