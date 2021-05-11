Police investigate hate vandalism at city park

A vandalism case at El Camino Park is being investigated as a hate crime, Palo Alto police said on Tuesday.
On Friday, at about 7:40 p.m., officers who responded to a call from a passerby found racial slurs scrawled in black marker in several areas in the public restroom, which is located in the park at 155 El Camino Real. The writings were found on the stalls and walls, police said.
The writings included racial epithets directed at white people. A city Public Works crew promptly removed the vandalism. The incident likely occurred on May 6 or May 7, police said.
Investigators didn't have any suspect information as of Tuesday morning. There isn't a known connection between this case and a hate crime vandalism reported March 21 at Heritage Park on Homer Avenue, police said. In that incident, hate messages were spray-painted on a concrete curb near a children's play structure. The messages were directed at African Americans.
"In the wake of recent national events and increased attention on hate crimes, the personnel of the Palo Alto Police Department continue to show their commitment to thoroughly investigate any reported hate crimes in Palo Alto," police said in a statement.
In late March, the Palo Alto City Council denounced violence directed at people of Asian descent after months of work, including by the Human Relations Commission, on racial equity. A blog post from the city titled "Steps the Community Can Take to Help Stop Hate Crimes" discusses the city's efforts.
Anyone with information about this incident or other hate crimes is asked to call the 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voice mail to 650-383-8984.
This type of vandalism tends to be more prevalent among youths and even in a respectable & upscale community such as Palo Alto there are no exceptions when it comes to someone expressing their contempt towards another ethnicity.
Ethnic hatred is running rampant these days and everyone is a potential target.
Much of this devisiveness can be attributed to former President Trump whose lack of decorum and tact spewed even more hatred among undereducated, militant white supremacists and aftermath of the police killing of George Floyd which gave rise to the BLM movement.
And now we have unwarranted hate crimes being perpetrated against members of the Asian community.
Where does this all end and will it ever, or are these incidents simply reflective of humans in general when fear and bigotry supercede common decency?
General MacArthur has often been referred to by historians as 'the American Caesar' and Donald Trump may someday go down in history as 'the American Hitler', a well-deserved title based on his diatribes against those he either despised or wished to ignore as human beings.
I walked into this bathroom at El Camino Park on Saturday at about 4PM. I was stunned by what I saw, and immediately called the non-emergency Police Number. The dispatcher told me the incident had been reported, and they had 'passed it on to Public Works'. I insisted this was insufficient, and something needed to be done immediately - that they did not want one more young kid walking into this bathroom and becoming confused and upset by what they saw. Many of my young players were going to the bathroom in between games, and they were bewildered as they exited this bathroom with these sayings on it. I told the Police Dispatcher that without a doubt this would make Palo Alto Online or the San Jose Mercury News, and the sooner they shut this down, the better for all concerned. I had to become fairly caustic in my warnings before the Dispatcher finally said she would pass this on to her Supervisor. I do not know when they finally closed the bathroom or covered the graffiti. They said they 'think' it happened Thursday or Friday. By late Saturday, nothing had been done.
On a side note, it is impossible know whether the graffiti artist was a person of color unhappy with white people, or a white person imitating a person of color and seeking to encourage mistrust and hate. It doesn't matter I guess. But my point is the Police should have closed the 'Hate Crime ' scene much sooner than they did.
Non-violent hate crimes are low priority to most PDs. They are not going to respond immediately to some offensive writing on a wall.
The Parks & Rec Department is directly responsible for having the offensive writings painted over.
Like is the PD going to put out an APB for anyone seen carrying a can of spray paint?
The police have far more important things to do.
Andrew Clark -
Clearly, no one should ask the PD to hunt people with spray paint cans. I asked them to come to El Camino Park and close the restroom, so that dozens, perhaps hundreds of kids over the weekend would not be treated to this hate-fest on steroids. Until you saw it, you have no idea how bad it was. Parks and Rec or Public Works or whomever could take their sweet time to come and repaint as their schedule permits, and as Union contracts allow.
I agree with Andrew Clark. The police do prioritize, and graffiti on the bathroom wall isn't the same as violent felonies. They do have far more important things to do. I appreciate Bill Glazier and his protection of children -- something I'm 100% in favor of at all times. But you have to be reasonable. If it's already been reported, let Public Works do their job.