Jury finds Menlo Park man guilty on 15 felony counts related to child molestation

Randolph Michael Haldeman, 60, has been found guilty of 15 of the 19 felony counts he faced in San Mateo County Superior Court related to allegations of molesting children over the past 30 years in Menlo Park and Ladera, according to prosecutors.

"This is a long-term predator who was able to get away with it for many years," San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said. "The jury saw right through his lies."

On May 10, the 14th day of Haldeman's trial, a jury found Haldeman guilty of 15 felony counts related to oral copulation by use of drugs, sodomy, child molestation, forcible lewd acts with a child and felony contact with a child for a lewd act.

The jury was deadlocked over two additional counts relating to forcible lewd acts and returned not guilty verdicts over two others on counts related to contacting a minor for a lewd act.

For over 20 years, Haldeman was a photographer with a local recreational swimming pool and said he was connected with the Big Brother program, according to prosecutors. He allegedly befriended children and their families through these programs.