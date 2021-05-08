Diesel fuel spilled into Matadero Creek

A diesel fuel spill from the VA Palo Alto Veterans Hospital flowed into Matadero Creek on May 6, contaminating a 600-foot section of the creek, according to an email to the Barron Park community from spokesman Michael Hill-Jackson.

A failed sensor in a generator plant pump at the The VA Palo Alto Health Care System caused the spill, which entered a nearby storm drain flowing into the creek at approximately 11 a.m., according to the email, which was sent to Barron Park Association President John King. The campus is located at 3801 Miranda Ave. in Palo Alto behind Henry M. Gunn High School.

"There is minimal risk of fuel breaking containment upstream. Most of the spilled diesel fuel was captured inside the VA generator building. Onsite staff responded immediately to stop the spill and cleanup," Hill-Jackson wrote.

A hazardous materials cleanup team arrived within 45 minutes and they have been working to contain the spill, including the placement of absorbent booms in the creek, he said.

The VA has received approval for a mitigation plan with California Fish and Wildlife Service and the Palo Alto Fire Department. Cleanup efforts will continue until the spill is adequately contained and removed from the surrounding environment, Hill-Jackson said. The VA has notified 13 state, federal and local authorities regarding the spill.