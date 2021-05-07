PUBLIC AGENDA: Discussions on Housing Element process, expanded learning opportunities spending plan

COUNCIL POLICY AND SERVICES COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to discuss the Americans with Disabilities Act transition plan for city facilities and sidewalks; get a legislative update on state and federal policy and hear an update on community engagement. The virtual meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11. View the full agenda here . Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 946 1874 4621.

BOARD OF EDUCATION ... The board is tentatively scheduled to discuss a resolution to issue a bonds; the expanded learning opportunities spending plan; and reopeners for Palo Alto Educators Association and the California School Employees Association for the 2021-22 school year. The virtual meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 914 9997 4384.

COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to hold a public hearing on the proposed budget for fiscal year 2022, with a focus on infrastructure, utilities and public safety services. The virtual meeting will begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 11, and is scheduled to go until 5 p.m., with a break between noon and 2 p.m. View the full agenda here . Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 992 2730 7235

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to appoint candidates to the Human Relations Commission, the Public Art Commission, the Stormwater Management Oversight Committee, and the Utilities Advisory Commission. The council then plans to hold a joint hearing with the Planning and Transportation Commission to discuss the process for creating the next Housing Element. The virtual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, May 10. View the full agenda here . Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

HUMAN RELATIONS COMMISSION ... The commission plans to recognize commission service of Vice Chair Valerie Stinger, consider changes to the bylaws of the Palo Alto Mediation Program; consider a response to the council about the proposed fiscal year 2022 operating budget; head an update on the 100 Community Conversations initiative; continue its discussion of avenues to address the needs of unhoused individuals; and discuss next steps relating to its fiscal year 2021-22 work plan. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 13. View the full agenda here . Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 919 9454 8701.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to hold a study session to discuss parking data analysis provided by students at California State Polytechnic University, Pomona; discuss the definition of "retail health" for Town & Country Village; and review the city's 2022-2026 capital improvement program for Comprehensive Plan consistency. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12. View the full agenda here . Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 958 9263 6758.

UTILITIES ADVISORY COMMISSION ... The commission plans to discuss recent power outages; consider adopting resolution approving the 2020 Urban Water Management Plan and Water Shortage Consistency Plan; and consider recommending adoption of the proposed Utilities Department operating and capital budgets for fiscal year 2022. The virtual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12. View the full agenda here . Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 966 9129 7246.

COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to continue its public hearings on the proposed budget for fiscal year 2022, with a focus on community services, planning, transportation, public works, utilities and municipal fees, as well as other individual departments. The virtual hearing will begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 12. View the full agenda here . Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 992 2730 7235.

PUBLIC AGENDA: Discussions on Housing Element process, expanded learning opportunities spending plan