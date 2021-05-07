Palo Alto Weekly Holiday Fund distributes record-breaking $680K to local nonprofits

Amid the devastating health and economic circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic over the past year, the Palo Alto Weekly Holiday Fund distributed more charitable grants and more money overall in 2021 than in any other year since its launch in 1993, thanks to overwhelming support from local donors.

The Holiday Fund raised $680,000 — or $215,000 more than last year's record-breaking amount — and split the donations into 81 grants to nonprofits serving families and children in Palo Alto, East Palo Alto and surrounding areas.

"With the pandemic, the needs have never been greater, and thanks to overwhelming support from individuals, family foundations and the Packard and Hewlett foundations, the money raised this year far surpassed past years," said Bill Johnson, publisher of the Weekly. "We are pleased to have been able to help so many organizations, including many that have been on the front lines helping families and children get through this difficult year."

Major Holiday Fund donors this year included two anonymous donations totaling $350,000; the Hewlett and Packard foundations, which each donated $25,000; the Peery and Arrillaga foundations, which each contributed $10,000; and numerous donations of more than $10,000 made by individuals and family foundations who asked to remain anonymous.

In all, 74 nonprofit agencies serving families and children are receiving program grants, plus seven child care facilities are receiving capital grants to make physical improvements to their sites. Grants range from $25,000 to $2,500 and were disbursed by Silicon Valley Community Foundation, which has partnered with the Weekly for the Holiday Fund since its launch.