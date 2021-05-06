Arts

'What a Wonderful World': Palo Alto May Fête event continues through May 8

Celebration features video highlighting locals, pets

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, May 6, 2021, 12:21 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A video created for Palo Alto's May Fête 2021 celebration features members of the Children's Theatre singing "What a Wonderful World," scenes around town and pets.

It's not too late to enjoy the May Fête celebration.

In 2020, Palo Alto's beloved parade was canceled due to COVID-19. This year, while things aren't quite back to "normal," the city is making up for lost time by extending the festivities from one day to a full week: May 1-8.

The theme is "What a Wonderful World," a nod to the classic song of the same name.

Local pets get their moment in the (virtual) spotlight, as community members have entered photos of their dogs, cats, feathered friends and other pets of all sorts for a video the city has published on YouTube featuring members of the Children's Theatre performing "What a Wonderful World" and scenes around town, with some pet photos also being displayed at the city's community centers.

Instead of a traditional parade, May Fête 2021 is a "reverse parade," in which the displays are stationary and viewers travel to see them.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Palo Alto Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

Community members have decorated their homes and businesses in honor of what they feel make the world wonderful for local children. A map to the decorations is available at paloaltomayfeteparade.com. Three participants will be awarded $100 gift certificates to the Palo Alto restaurant of their choice.

More information is available at paloaltomayfeteparade.com.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

'What a Wonderful World': Palo Alto May Fête event continues through May 8

Celebration features video highlighting locals, pets

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, May 6, 2021, 12:21 pm

It's not too late to enjoy the May Fête celebration.

In 2020, Palo Alto's beloved parade was canceled due to COVID-19. This year, while things aren't quite back to "normal," the city is making up for lost time by extending the festivities from one day to a full week: May 1-8.

The theme is "What a Wonderful World," a nod to the classic song of the same name.

Local pets get their moment in the (virtual) spotlight, as community members have entered photos of their dogs, cats, feathered friends and other pets of all sorts for a video the city has published on YouTube featuring members of the Children's Theatre performing "What a Wonderful World" and scenes around town, with some pet photos also being displayed at the city's community centers.

Instead of a traditional parade, May Fête 2021 is a "reverse parade," in which the displays are stationary and viewers travel to see them.

Community members have decorated their homes and businesses in honor of what they feel make the world wonderful for local children. A map to the decorations is available at paloaltomayfeteparade.com. Three participants will be awarded $100 gift certificates to the Palo Alto restaurant of their choice.

More information is available at paloaltomayfeteparade.com.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.