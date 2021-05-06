'What a Wonderful World': Palo Alto May Fête event continues through May 8

It's not too late to enjoy the May Fête celebration.

In 2020, Palo Alto's beloved parade was canceled due to COVID-19. This year, while things aren't quite back to "normal," the city is making up for lost time by extending the festivities from one day to a full week: May 1-8.

The theme is "What a Wonderful World," a nod to the classic song of the same name.

Local pets get their moment in the (virtual) spotlight, as community members have entered photos of their dogs, cats, feathered friends and other pets of all sorts for a video the city has published on YouTube featuring members of the Children's Theatre performing "What a Wonderful World" and scenes around town, with some pet photos also being displayed at the city's community centers.

Instead of a traditional parade, May Fête 2021 is a "reverse parade," in which the displays are stationary and viewers travel to see them.