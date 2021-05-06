Planned admission fees for new Junior Museum and Zoo draw opposition

When the new and improved Palo Alto Junior Museum and Zoo reopens to the public this fall after three years of construction and a pandemic-induced closure, it will bring visiting youths face-to-face with ibises, flamingoes, turtles and other denizens of the museum's eclectic animal kingdom.
The Rinconada Park museum will have new classrooms, exhibits and a "loose-in-the-zoo" area where humans can mingle with other species. It will also, however, include a feature that is ruffling some feathers among the popular museum's top supporters: an entrance fee that could be as high as $18 per person.
For the City Council, which is facing plummeting revenues and a second straight year of service cuts, the entrance fee is the surest and most sensible cost-recovery mechanism for the treasured community institution.
But for the nonprofit group Friends of the Junior Museum and Zoo, the $18 fee that the council endorsed last year and that the council's Finance Committee tentatively reaffirmed Tuesday night represents both bad business and misguided values.
Laura Angelo, co-president of the friends group, urged the committee to reconsider the price of admission. The nonprofit has spearheaded the reconstruction of the museum and zoo, having raised $25 million in donations for the effort. Angelo said that during its fundraising effort, the nonprofit had expected the city to adopt an entrance fee between $6 and $8. More recently, it has been bracing for a $10 fee.
Now, with Palo Alto planning to set the fees at $18, Angelo believes the city is making the institution less equitable and more exclusive — much to the chagrin of the many community members who supported the new museum, which is set to open in October.
"Donors have told us that if the city opens the JMZ at $18, they will deeply regret that they donated to the JMZ initiative, they will not donate to the JMZ in the future and they will not fund future capital projects in Palo Alto," Angelo told the Finance Committee.
Kristen O'Kane, director of the Community Services Department, presented to the council a set of options for potential fees and corresponding cost-recovery levels. The staff's model suggests that with $18 tickets, the Rinconada Park museum will achieve 85% cost recovery; with $10 tickets, the city would recover just 59% of its costs.
The model does not, however, consider the possibility that higher tickets prices would result in fewer visitors. Rather, it presumes that the museum would continue to see about 185,000 visitors per year, regardless of the ticket price.
For Angelo and other critics of the city's proposal, that is a fatal flaw. If the demand plummets because tickets prices are too high, the museum will generate lower revenues than it would with tickets in the $10 range. Angelo noted that most other museums and zoos in the area charge fees well below $18, with the lone exception of the San Francisco Zoo, which costs $18 to enter.
"This is not only a question of equity," Angelo said. "To hit the projected attendance figures, the city needs more than the very affluent to buy tickets."
Vice Mayor Pat Burt, who serves on the Finance Committee, concurred and said he would oppose setting the ticket price at $18. He suggested deferring the decision on museum fees to a later date and requesting additional analysis of pricing policies.
"I'm kind of baffled that the tables the city provided assumed there is no elasticity — that there is no variability of demand depending on pricing," Burt said. "That's not the way it goes."
His two Finance Committee colleagues, Chair Alison Cormack and council member Eric Filseth, were more ambivalent about the proposed fee. The committee ultimately voted 2-1, with Burt dissenting, to move ahead with the $18 fee — at least for now.
The motion from Cormack and Filseth also specified that the committee will revisit the subject later in the budget season, when it considers the museum's funding needs in the context of all city services. At that time, the council will consider whether to spend about $900,000 to reduce the fee and subsidize the museum's operations.
"The right thing today is to keep the $18 ticket price for the moment because the plan of record is the plan of record until a new one is adopted," Filseth said.
O'Kane said Tuesday that since the council first supported the $18 fee last year, city staff have in fact reexamined the fee and have "questioned whether the (membership) range and ticket fee were too high" for the museum, which has always allowed free entry.
"We don't want to be in a situation where we're discouraging people to come because of the ticket price," O'Kane said.
Comments
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
7 hours ago
Registered user
7 hours ago
This was a big mistake right from the beginning. It was never designed to be a destination, rather a fun place for local families and perhaps those visiting the Childrens Library or the Rinconada pool after a swimming session. This grandiose vision will haunt us for a long time.
With the Childrens Library possibly needing to close, what makes anyone think that the new expensive to enter zoo will attract anyone?
Registered user
Southgate
7 hours ago
Registered user
7 hours ago
$18 is RIDICULOUS. I cannot even.
Registered user
Midtown
7 hours ago
Registered user
7 hours ago
Generations of Palo Alto children and parents have memories of dropping by the Junior Museum, visiting the animals, and enjoying themselves whenever the kids were interested. Like the Children's Library, it has been a place that anyone could go to and enjoy. An $18 per person entrance fee will mean that an adult and 2 children will spend $54 to go into the museum, a place where I often took my children for 30 - 45 minutes. I would feel better about a tax on Palo Altans that supported the museum and allowed all children to enter free of charge.
Remind me of the advantages of living here for a family. Foothill Park now has a fee, Junior Museum is going to have a fee, the schools are constantly asking for more money - in the form of bonds as well as private donations - the Children's Library is apparently having problems. Why are we all supposed to feel so grateful to live here? Over and over again, the City makes decisions that are completely incomprehensible. Of course fewer people will go to the museum if there is such a hefty entrance fee! How can that NOT be taken into account?
Registered user
Community Center
7 hours ago
Registered user
7 hours ago
$18.00 seems kind of exorbitant given the zoo and museum offerings.
The San Diego Zoo charges $62.00 and the Palo Alto Zoo is a far cry from just about any other municipal zoo including the ones in San Francisco and Oakland though these are 'big city' zoos.
A $6.00 entrance fee with free admission for children under a certain age makes sense.
And perhaps add a donation program, sell T-shirts and calendars etc. to supplement the program.
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
6 hours ago
Registered user
6 hours ago
Give me a break! Children get into SF MOMA for free and young adults get in for $19. The Bronx Zoo is $24.95 for children. A child gets into the American Museum of Natural History for $13 and for an child and if special exhibits are included the child's price is $20. So really finance committee, get a grip here.
Registered user
Evergreen Park
6 hours ago
Registered user
6 hours ago
So this is where we are. We cannot bring ourselves to have even a modest tax of large commercial businesses operating in Palo Alto. Heck, we can’t even bring ourselves to charge high tech office workers $5 a day to park in City lots and garages. Yet, we are fine with charging families $18 a head (almost $75 for a family of 4) to enter the Junior Museum. Wow. Breathtaking. I am beginning to wonder what residents are paying for with their taxes since every City service now seems to be expected to raise revenues to pay for its costs. We can’t even staff police and fire. Sad.
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
6 hours ago
Registered user
6 hours ago
Since when do price hikes go back down once they have gone up? Once this $18 entrance fee is started, it will stay. Municipalities have never voluntarily given up money. They will just find ways of subsidizing their favored demographic. Perhaps tiered pricing according to how much the family earns.
Registered user
Midtown
6 hours ago
Registered user
6 hours ago
$18/family for an annual membership sounds about right for a small town museum. $18/person is terribly misguided. That's even more than the Children's Discovery Museum of San Jose.
Registered user
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
5 hours ago
Registered user
5 hours ago
"The model does not, however, consider the possibility that higher tickets prices would result in fewer visitors. Rather, it presumes that the museum would continue to see about 185,000 visitors per year, regardless of the ticket price."
For this type of insight we pay our city employees the big bucks??
Registered user
Duveneck/St. Francis
5 hours ago
Registered user
5 hours ago
The Junior Museum was a place to drop by with young kids for maybe an hour to learn about nature, explore and relax. We took our grandkids when they were younger and there were lots of preschool kids enjoying the zoo with their nanny's or grandparents. At $18 per person the attendance will plummet! We'd just go for a walk in the Baylands to see nature rather than spend $72 for 2 kids and 2 adults for 30-60 minutes at the Junior Museum. This is not the San Francisco Zoo but a local activity primarily for local residents to go to occasionally for a fun afternoon. What is the Finance Committee thinking! Next they will be charging $10 per person to go on the swings and play structure at Rinconada Park, $15 per hour per person to use the outdoor tennis courts and $5 to borrow a book at the library after paying a $10 library entrance fee. How about charging for downtown parking, which San Mateo and Burlingame do, and use that money to make the JMZ free, as it always has been and should be.
Registered user
Menlo Park
5 hours ago
Registered user
5 hours ago
This is such a bummer. This is what happens when the project gets too fancy (as all projects seems to do in Palo Alto). Also, when did we forget how to tax corporations and the rich to fund enriching activities for all? Our society and our values are surely out of balance.
Registered user
Crescent Park
5 hours ago
Registered user
5 hours ago
Everyone is worried about the ridiculous $18 ticket fee. Forget that. It’s time to close all Zoos. Zoos are like animal prisons. Animals should not be held in captivity and they do suffer. Only the cruel human race would lock wild animals up for entertainment purposes. There is no beauty in cruelty. Zoos do not provide an “animal ark,” provide animal conservation, or provide conservation education. Those are just myths to perpetuate the business side and profits of zoos. I hope the absurd $18 ticket price discourages people from attending this Zoo. Humans are not very humane.
Registered user
another community
5 hours ago
Registered user
5 hours ago
[Post removed.]
Registered user
Midtown
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
Why not have yearly memberships and/or sponsorships of animals (Adopt a Raccoon, etc) and offer some special benefits (early hours, birthday parties on site, zookeeper for the day, etc) to people who can afford to pay more and help underwrite the costs. And then keep the admission price as low as possible. I used to take my kids and some days we might stay for an hour or two, but other days they would be in and out in 30 minutes, depending on the displays/animal activity. If I had had to pay $18 x 4 for a visit, it would have been a non-starter.
Registered user
Barron Park
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
Palo Alto already has a functioning zoo.
It's called City Hall and the PACC.
Registered user
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
@Accommodate The Homeless, hah! A witty friend coined the term Cirque De Palo Alto a few years ago.
Registered user
Midtown
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
All I ever have to do is observe Alison Cormack's votes to know that I am on the opposite side of her every vote. Since she got on City Council I don't even recognize the person I liked when she spearheaded the efforts for the Mitchell Park Library. This $18 per head fee to look at a very few zoo animals is insane. I took out of town grandchildren there a few times. I realize there have been changes, but the best thing about it was that it was free.
Downtown North
Registered user
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
Due to repeated violations of our Terms of Use, comments from this poster are automatically removed. Why?
Registered user
University South
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
As pretty much everyone else has said, an $18 entrance fee is absurd. What's even more absurd is a financial model that assumes you will get the same number of visitors with a $10 fee as you do with an $18 fee. Someone with business acumen needs to redo the model.
Registered user
Midtown
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
Shocking, unkind, unaffordable for many families, unfair, absurd - all of these adjectives apply to an $ 18 entrance fee. This is not Disneyland. This is not a large zoo. This is supposed to be an asset to the community. We will not be able to afford to take our grandchildren there, nor will many of our neighbors and acquaintances. Palo Alto had better re-think their admission fees, or attendance will be spotty, to say the least, and local children will be a great deal worse off.
Registered user
Midtown
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
@CoCo, the JMZ plan does include annual memberships.
"TICKET PRICING AS PRESENTED TO CITY COUNCIL ON MAY 12, 2020
DAILY ENTRANCE TICKET $18 ($0 – 2 and younger)**
DISCOUNTED TICKET FEE $2
ANNUAL FAMILY MEMBERSHIP – RESIDENT $150
ANNUAL FAMILY MEMBERSHIP – NON-RESIDENT $216
ANNUAL FAMILY PLUS MEMBERSHIP – RESIDENT $300
ANNUAL FAMILY PLUS MEMBERSHIP – NON-RESIDENT $430"
**At Tuesday's meeting, the Director of Community Services said that this was a mistake, and admission would only be free for visitors 1 and younger. So everyone 2 and older would be expected to usually pay $18 to enter the museum.
Web Link
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
Roughly $75.00 for a family of (4) to visit the Palo Alto Zoo and Museum?
No thanks.
The venue isn't that great or worth the price of the proposed admission.
Registered user
Charleston Meadows
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
With Cormack it was clear for a while; she is the same as Adrian Fine. Eric - what happened to you? After the giveaway of the Preserve, I thought you were for equal access for all to everything for free. Or is it only for non-residents?
Really, are you insane? Might as well make it a private club with a 200k/year membership. You will tap into that class who likes everything, as long as it is 200k and up. There will be no Kid's Zoo in PA any more but at least will be honest.
I am trying, in honesty, to comprehend this. Do you not care about people, at all?
Registered user
another community
45 minutes ago
Registered user
45 minutes ago
It should be "free" admission with a good will offering. It's a win-win situation, and it offsets the cost. It keeps families in a good mood, offers admission to everyone regardless of socioeconomic status, and gives people with a little extra money in their pocket an opportunity to donate generously, and teach their children the value of giving.
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
6 minutes ago
Registered user
6 minutes ago
The Council would be making a huge mistake if it sets an $18 admission price. It would affect the trust the community has In the Council. to do the right thing.
It changes the entire ambiance of the zoo; going from a place you can casually drop by to an official outing. It furthers the economic gap in the area. It will become an exclusive venue. Is the Council considering an annual membership with unlimited access? You should be. Also no more than $8 per person entry. Volume can make up a lot of money.