Survey finds persistent minority is resistant to COVID-19 vaccinations

A survey of Santa Clara County residents to understand their attitudes toward the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccines could help health officials understand what might prevent the remaining roughly 25% of adult residents from getting vaccinated or completing their second dose.
The EMC Research survey of 1,000 county residents, the fifth conducted since May 2020, found that optimism has rebounded since the winter infection surge, and concerns related to COVID-19 have waned. About 74% of respondents said they have been either fully or partially vaccinated and 9% said they are interested in being vaccinated soon. But the remainder — about 16% — expressed some hesitancy or outright resistance to receiving the vaccine.
Nearly 71% of residents ages 16 and older who are currently eligible for the vaccines have received at least one dose, with 43% having completed the two-shot regimen, county COVID-19 testing and vaccine officer Dr. Marty Fenstersheib said.
County officials have seen the number of vaccine appointments drop by half. A seven-day rolling average of 30,000 total doses administered per day in the past few weeks has now dropped to 15,000 per day, Fenstersheib said.
The survey found that among people who haven't gotten the vaccine, 5% are "vaccine hesitant." Another 5% said they would only receive the vaccine if it is required. An additional 6% flatly said they would not get vaccinated. Men, people of color and Republicans had the highest percentages of resistance: 27% of men ages 18 to 44; 15% of men ages 45 to 64; 22% of people of color and 18% of Latinos. About 30% who are Republicans are resistant, the survey found. The survey margin of error is about 3.1%.
The top three reasons that have held back vaccine-hesitant respondents from getting immunized are due to side effects and safety (45%); not enough research (19%); and lack of time or availability (13%). Residents who are resistant and would not get the vaccine at all cited the same top reasons at the same percentages. In addition, 57% who would not get a vaccine at all said nothing would change their minds.
Of the people who would only take the vaccine if it is required, about 37% cited safety concerns and 21% said there is not enough research. But they differed from the other two groups in one significant way: 22% said they felt the vaccine was not needed or was unwanted. About 38% of the cohort who would only get vaccinated if mandated later said they might get the vaccine with more time and research, however.
The biggest hurdle among people who want the vaccine and those who are hesitant is its perceived availability and the timing or logistics to get to appointments, the survey found.
Many also expressed concern regarding vaccine safety.
Overall, nearly 1 in 5 respondents (about 19%) think they can get COVID-19 from the vaccine. A persistent minority since the previous survey in January (about 10%) think COVID-19 vaccines are unsafe or are not effective.
The portion who believe in the vaccine's safety and efficacy has grown, the researchers said. Opinions also depended on the vaccine type. More than 80% of respondents agreed that the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are safe compared to 52% for Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccine.
Many respondents in all cohorts have ideas about post-vaccination behaviors at odds with recommendations by health experts. One-third of respondents said vaccines prevent people from needing to get tested for COVID-19, to wear masks and to socially distance; 70% agreed that the vaccine prevents people from spreading the disease to others; and 38% reported that they don't need to be tested after getting vaccinated. A small number — 17% — said they don't need a vaccine if they have already had COVID-19, the survey found.
Many county residents are feeling much better about the pandemic than they did in January and more are increasingly going out and engaging in activities. The number of people who have been vaccinated and the shrinking number of infections play a role in residents' increasing comfort level, the researchers concluded.
There are limits, however. Many people think vaccinations should be required before engaging in activities that put people in close contact with others. The survey found that 76% of people agree vaccinations should be required for people to attend professional sports and concerts; 75% think vaccines should be mandated to fly on a plane; and 74% think people who work indoors with others should be required to be vaccinated, the survey found.
Comments
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Thank you for publicizing this study. Hopefully more and more people will come to see the vaccine as a good thing and seek out the shot for their own good and for the good of others. Requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test for participation in certain activities that involve close contact with others is certainly going to be part of our future for a while, so the hassle factor associated with that may encourage fence sitters who are not firmly opposed to just do it!
Downtown North
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Thanks, Palo Alto Online
I will post on Nextdoor for my neighborhood.
Fairmeadow
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
For those concerned about side effects - most of us have minimal ones. I took Pfizer. Neither I nor any of the other people needed immediate medical attention. The second dose had very slight effects too; I went to bed early the day after taking it. That's it.
Get yours too: Web Link
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
>> The top three reasons that have held back vaccine-hesitant respondents from getting immunized are due to side effects and safety (45%); not enough research (19%); and lack of time or availability (13%).
^ Side effects and safety + not enough research are legitimate concerns along with the fact that the Covid-19 ivirus is rapidly mutating.
While there are no guarantees in life, until the coronavirus vaccines are deemed 100% safe and effective, there will be those reluctant to get vaccinated.
Besides, the wearing of face masks, maintaining safe distancing, and avoiding unecessary public gatherings were effective measures prior to the release of these new and unverified. vaccines.
Better to be a recluse than take chances.
Duveneck/St. Francis
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
The White House Covid-19 Task Force gives on-line briefings every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Go to: Web Link.
This morning the briefing included extensive information on the safety of the vaccines, including comparing the nation-wide extremely small number of people experiencing side effects compared with very serious medical/physical consequences of getting the virus. They also provided a slide presentation which showed test results demonstrating that the primary vaccines available in the US - Pfizer and Moderna - were highly, nearly 100%, effective against the majority of the Covid strains now rampant in various states.
If you want to get the latest information from the scientists and others who are in charge of the US Vaccine effort, listen to these broadcasts.
Fairmeadow
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Oh yes "Christian Scientist" because *not* getting vaccinated isn't safe either - the lack of vaccination has killed over half a million Americans, something around 1% of Americans who get infected.
Taking the vaccine carries a one-in-a-million risk or less and cuts your risk of infection by 90% or more. That's a fantastic improvement - you're probably more likely to die from a crash crash on your way to get the vaccine than from the vaccine itself.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Darwin at work.
Midtown
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Darwin at work. I love it. A Zoom class I take regularly featured a person presenting some "facts" about dangers of the coronavirus vaccine. Everyone on the call was appalled. In my opinion, getting the vaccine was not just about protecting myself. It was about reaching the "herd immunity" level that would protect others. And, also, Dr. Murthy on the PBS News Hour mentioned that having large numbers of unvaccinated people gives the virus more of a chance to evolve into the new variants that are so scary.
Crescent Park
37 minutes ago
37 minutes ago
“and Republicans had the highest percentages of resistance”
Every time I see any article regarding “vaccine hesitancy” it involves the sad and dense Republicans. At this point I couldn’t care less if these vaccine hesitant Republicans actually got COVID themselves. The problem is that they are holding the rest of us all from going back to normal. These same moronic Republicans are endangering others by not getting vaccinated just like when they refused to wear masks and went to all those ridiculous maskless Trump rallies for example.
Again, if it only effected them as a person I wouldn’t care less! Even more ironically these same dimwitted Republicans all want everything open, cry out for the economy and how “I want muh freedums” but aren’t doing their part to help us get there as a society. Gee vaccine hesitant Republicans, I wonder what’s worse? A few side effects from the Pfizer vaccine like a little fever and headache? Or ending up hospitalized on a ventilator or possibly death? Don’t worry the Government isn’t tracking you with a microchip and your leader Trump took the vaccine himself. Stop holding us back. I saw like a 5 year old on the news taking a vaccine as part of a test group. Toughen up and get vaccinated. I’ll give you a lollipop after if that will motivate you. Look at India if you think this all is some sort of hoax.
[Portion removed.]