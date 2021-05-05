Palo Alto Unified, teachers union tentatively agree on 3% annual raise

Though teaching in the midst of a pandemic was one consideration during negotiations, Baldwin said the demands of the union stem from beyond what has happened in the past year and a half.

The terms were a result of multiple negotiation sessions throughout March and April between the district and teachers union, against the backdrop of a pandemic that has at times led to contentious disagreements between the two parties over the viability of returning to in-person instruction .

"This is a very welcome outcome," said union President Terri Baldwin. "It's nice to know what your salary is going to be before you almost finish the year."

Under the tentative agreement reached on April 29, members of the Palo Alto Educators Association will receive a 3% salary increase and bonus retroactive to July 1, 2020, and a second 3% increase and bonus for the 2021-22 school year starting this July 1. The district also will increase employer contributions to health and welfare benefits — the equivalent to a 0.26% salary increase — during each year, according to a statement released by the school district and the union.

The Palo Alto Unified School District and its teachers union have reached a tentative two-year agreement that will raise annual teacher salaries by 3% for the 2020-21 school year, another 3% for the upcoming school year and a 2% one-time bonus during each year.

"We feel good about it," said district superintendent Don Austin. "The ability to not only settle for one year, but to wrap up year two in a way that is fair to everyone involved, still fiscally responsible, and allows us to dedicate our time next year to the important work of serving our students, without having to pull away for a year of negotiations, is I think a benefit to everyone involved."

"I don't think that this is higher than what the district can afford to give, and it keeps pace with the cost of living," she said.

Baldwin said the salary increases come at a time when the district anticipates higher-than-projected property tax revenue. The district could see "close to $6 million more coming in than what they built the budget on," she said.

"It wasn't really looking just at (the pandemic)," Baldwin said. "We would like to retain and recruit wonderful teachers, have a salary that helps you live somewhat, hopefully, close to Palo Alto. … (The district and the union) might have had disagreements, but we all were trying to do our best for the health and safety of our students."

Palo Alto Unified, teachers union tentatively agree on 3% annual raise

Union members also expected to receive bonus, increased contributions to benefits