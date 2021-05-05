Palo Alto Unified, teachers union tentatively agree on 3% annual raise

The Palo Alto Unified School District and its teachers union have reached a tentative two-year agreement that will raise annual teacher salaries by 3% for the 2020-21 school year, another 3% for the upcoming school year and a 2% one-time bonus during each year.
Under the tentative agreement reached on April 29, members of the Palo Alto Educators Association will receive a 3% salary increase and bonus retroactive to July 1, 2020, and a second 3% increase and bonus for the 2021-22 school year starting this July 1. The district also will increase employer contributions to health and welfare benefits — the equivalent to a 0.26% salary increase — during each year, according to a statement released by the school district and the union.
"This is a very welcome outcome," said union President Terri Baldwin. "It's nice to know what your salary is going to be before you almost finish the year."
The terms were a result of multiple negotiation sessions throughout March and April between the district and teachers union, against the backdrop of a pandemic that has at times led to contentious disagreements between the two parties over the viability of returning to in-person instruction.
Though teaching in the midst of a pandemic was one consideration during negotiations, Baldwin said the demands of the union stem from beyond what has happened in the past year and a half.
"It wasn't really looking just at (the pandemic)," Baldwin said. "We would like to retain and recruit wonderful teachers, have a salary that helps you live somewhat, hopefully, close to Palo Alto. … (The district and the union) might have had disagreements, but we all were trying to do our best for the health and safety of our students."
Baldwin said the salary increases come at a time when the district anticipates higher-than-projected property tax revenue. The district could see "close to $6 million more coming in than what they built the budget on," she said.
"I don't think that this is higher than what the district can afford to give, and it keeps pace with the cost of living," she said.
Palo Alto Unified has around 850 teachers. The union covers all certified staff members, from physical education teachers to counselors, except for school administrators and psychologists, Baldwin said.
The tentative agreement will go through ratification votes by union members and the Board of Education.
"We feel good about it," said district superintendent Don Austin. "The ability to not only settle for one year, but to wrap up year two in a way that is fair to everyone involved, still fiscally responsible, and allows us to dedicate our time next year to the important work of serving our students, without having to pull away for a year of negotiations, is I think a benefit to everyone involved."
The district is currently in negotiations with classified staff members.
Comments
Congratulations to all of the hard working teachers of PAUSD for this well deserved raise!
[Portion removed.]
If anything, I believe teachers here in PAUSD deserve a bigger raise(10%)than what you got. You couldn’t pay me enough to deal with these families on a daily basis. All in all, a 3% raise plus a 2% bonus isn’t too shabby. The best part is it will be paid through everyone’s property taxes according to the article. If you want to recruit and retain high quality teachers you will have to pay. That’s how the system works.
Congratulations teachers and I’m looking forward to classified staff also getting raises with all of that amazing $6 million property tax revenue. Finally, no, just because you pay property taxes doesn’t mean you are in charge of the teachers, the schools, or any of the administration. Sorry, that’s not how the system works. Stay in your lane.
Teachers should get a pay raise and a performance bonus. In exchange, I want means testing for all teachers. Good teachers should get a bonus. Teachers should be like employees at a company, if they are very good they get a bonus. We pay enough taxes to support our schools, around 70% we should get the best possible teachers and they should get a bonus when our students do well. If teachers fail means-testing they should be required to improve by attending seminars to help them. I don't want to hear, the parents or children (young adults) are at fault. I remember when I attended Junior High School in Palo Alto, I was certainly aware of the demanding teachers. Today I still remember Mrs. Forbush, she was tough and today I appreciate that she was a demanding teacher.
Agree with @jr1 .
3% annual raises and 2% bonuses is generous in then pandemic economy when many are suffering.
These raises should require accountability, so incompetent teachers can be exited.
Our kids and our nation's futures demand it.
One request I would like to make- all newspaper articles should publish are the percentages and actual salary (range) numbers. I'm sure teachers have a salary range, depending on experience. I've noticed those last several years, papers rarely publish the actual salaries (numbers). Taxpayers should be aware of the salaries of government employees since we actually pay the salaries through our taxes.
Voice of Palo Alto telling people to stay in their lane. Hilarious. I would say that if your tax money pays for these raises, then you're in your lane if you want to critique how and to whom it is spent. That's precisely how the system works. We vote for the board, the board approves the raises. If people don't like how the board is approving raises, they vote out the board. Which part confuses you?
Correct, we pay to attract and retain HIGH QUALITY teachers. So, what's the mechanism to slough off the others? If everyone gets paid the same, how do you delineate high quality from a teacher they had to hire to fill a spot?
Paly recently quietly fired (allowed to resign) a long term tenured teacher, [portion removed]. Taught for many years, but seems he was discovered doing something unseemly on Zoom during class. Paly also employed Ronnie Farrell for many years. Both of these teachers received the same raises as those "highly qualified" ones. In fact, many would say that the two mentioned were high quality. Only pointing these out because there's no way anyone can claim that all of the PAUSD teachers are "high quality". Yet, we treat them all the same.
“Taxpayers should be aware of the salaries of government employees since we actually pay the salaries through our taxes.”
False. From this and some of your previous comments here you somehow think you are “owed” something because you pay taxes. Big deal…you pay taxes. I totally disagree with this premise as you need to pay your taxes anyway. As I said in my initial comment paying taxes doesn’t give ANY rights to demand “means testing” or give ANY rights to find out how much these teachers make. They are just people trying to earn a living. Your children aren’t that special that you need everyone of your child’s teachers to be a “Ron Clark” type of super teacher. No special treatment just because you live in PA.
If anything the problem is that a lot of the kids now don’t do their jobs as students but their underachieving is blamed on the teachers. It’s quite possible that the kids here are just normal kids that aren’t special in any way even if their parents don’t think that or believe that.
As far you remembering a strict teacher back in your heyday, nowadays everyone is so sensitive that if teachers are too strict they get in trouble for it, or if they are too lenient commenters such as yourself want “means testing” to prove their worth. So teachers can’t win in this district and that’s why I cheer and support these raises for having to deal with this type of nonsense. Schools are not run on a “business model” with bonuses for great teachers that live up to the unreachable standards you possess in your own head and you are not a customer because you pay taxes. [Portion removed.]
Numerous government employees' salaries are released. I'm a firm believer good teachers should be rewarded with a higher salary, bonuses but I also expect poor teachers to get less salary or be trained. Why should taxpayers have to tolerate poor teachers getting high salaries? Means-testing is a reward for the best teachers.
@jr1: Percentages may be hard to find, but salaries are public information: Web Link
Salaries are public and listed on Transparent California's website. Here are PAUSD's numbers:
Web Link