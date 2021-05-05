Man found shot in parking garage dies

East Palo Alto police have launched a homicide investigation into the death of a 25-year-old man found with a gunshot wound on Tuesday, police said on Wednesday.

Christian Garcia-Torres of Redwood City was located by police in a parking garage in the 1700 block of Woodland Avenue, between Newell Road and Clarke Avenue, after officers received a call of a shooting on May 4 at about 9:10 p.m. Officers attempted life-saving measures until fire personnel and paramedics responded to the scene.

Garcia-Torres was transported to a hospital for further treatment and later succumbed from his injuries, police said.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information is asked to contact East Palo Alto police by calling Detective Joseph Klein at 650-833-9904. Anonymous tips can also be made by text or voicemail at 650-409-6792 or email to [email protected]