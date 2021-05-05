News

Man found shot in parking garage dies

East Palo Alto police ask for tips in Tuesday homicide

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, May 5, 2021, 5:37 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Police are investigating a homicide reported on Woodland Avenue near Newell Road on May 4, 2021.

East Palo Alto police have launched a homicide investigation into the death of a 25-year-old man found with a gunshot wound on Tuesday, police said on Wednesday.

Christian Garcia-Torres of Redwood City was located by police in a parking garage in the 1700 block of Woodland Avenue, between Newell Road and Clarke Avenue, after officers received a call of a shooting on May 4 at about 9:10 p.m. Officers attempted life-saving measures until fire personnel and paramedics responded to the scene.

Garcia-Torres was transported to a hospital for further treatment and later succumbed from his injuries, police said.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information is asked to contact East Palo Alto police by calling Detective Joseph Klein at 650-833-9904. Anonymous tips can also be made by text or voicemail at 650-409-6792 or email to [email protected]

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Palo Alto Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Man found shot in parking garage dies

East Palo Alto police ask for tips in Tuesday homicide

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, May 5, 2021, 5:37 pm

East Palo Alto police have launched a homicide investigation into the death of a 25-year-old man found with a gunshot wound on Tuesday, police said on Wednesday.

Christian Garcia-Torres of Redwood City was located by police in a parking garage in the 1700 block of Woodland Avenue, between Newell Road and Clarke Avenue, after officers received a call of a shooting on May 4 at about 9:10 p.m. Officers attempted life-saving measures until fire personnel and paramedics responded to the scene.

Garcia-Torres was transported to a hospital for further treatment and later succumbed from his injuries, police said.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information is asked to contact East Palo Alto police by calling Detective Joseph Klein at 650-833-9904. Anonymous tips can also be made by text or voicemail at 650-409-6792 or email to [email protected]

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.