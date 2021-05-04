Arts

Virtual event invites families to 'Weave Your Own Story'

Cantor Arts Center hosts a hands-on program inspired by an artwork on display

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

The Cantor Arts Center's Second Sundays at Home program on May 9 takes inspiration from Reena Saini Kallat‘s ’ “Woven Chronicle,” with a weaving lesson, art stories and interactive Q&A. Courtesy of Cantor Arts

Stanford University's Cantor Arts Center is inviting families to try weaving a little creative magic at a virtual event on May 9. "May Second Sundays at Home: Weave Your Own Story" offers a chance to learn the basics of weaving and make a personal artwork using simple craft materials on hand at home.

The event is part of the Stanford museums' Second Sunday at Home series, which features a different craft each month inspired by an artwork currently on display at the Cantor Arts Center or Anderson Collection at Stanford. The program also features discussion of the ideas and themes that the selected piece explores. 

"Weave Your Own Story" takes inspiration from artist Reena Kallat's "Woven Chronicle," which is featured in the exhibition "When Home Won’t Let You Stay: Migration through Contemporary Art" on view at the Cantor through May 30.

The event takes place 11-11:30 a.m. Participants can also enjoy art stories and an interactive Q&A.

For more information, visit museum.stanford.edu.

