Palo Alto's urban forester to join Cal Fire

Walter Passmore, who nine years ago became Palo Alto's first urban forester, will leave his position at the end of the month to join the state Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Passmore, whose accomplishments in the city included the development of the Urban Forest Master Plan, will serve as the state's urban forest program manager, according to Public Works Director Brad Eggleston.

In recent years, the issue of fire protection has become particularly personal for Passmore, a former researcher at the U.S. Forest Service who had served as the urban forester in Austin, Texas, before coming to Palo Alto in 2012. In 2020, his home burned in the CZU Lightning Complex fires. Passmore said in an email that the cost of constructing or buying a new home in the Bay Area has prompted his family to "evaluate the next steps for our lives."

"After lengthy and prayerful consideration with my family, I decided to apply for and ultimately accept the position with CAL Fire as the State Urban Forester for California," wrote Passmore, whose new position is based in Sacramento. "I have enjoyed working for the City of Palo Alto. There has been tremendous progress for the Urban Forestry Program as well as associated endeavors such as the Sustainability/Climate Action Plan."

In addition to playing a leading role in developing citywide policies on trees, Passmore was involved in reviewing major development projects and their impacts on trees. This includes the proposed reconstruction of Castilleja School, a contentious project that has faced heavy scrutiny over its tree plan.