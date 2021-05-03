Downtown Los Altos 'dances for joy' with First Friday event

Downtown Los Altos' First Friday events are back in action after a long hiatus. Leading the Friday, May 7, festivities will be Mountain View High School's Spartan Dance Club, which will perform a jazz dance and offer a community hip-hop lesson from 6-6:45 p.m. at Veterans Community Plaza. The dancers will then rove around the downtown area, dancing to the live music of the 12 participating bands.

The Spartan Dance Club is a student-led group that performs a variety of dance styles. "Dance is a universal language that is all about expressing joy," club president Elisa Fong-Hirschfelder, who also works at Nature Gallery in downtown Los Altos, told this news organization. Nature Gallery owner/curator Carol Garsten is a co-chair of the Friday Friday organization.

Participating downtown merchants will stay open late as part of the First Friday evening.

After a yearlong pause due to COVID-19, the event returned April 2 with eight local bands. "It was amazing to see our community come alive again," according to a press release from First Friday organizers Garsten and Jamie Lucia. "The bands were amazing and there was such a great vibe in downtown. It was beautiful to see people out having so much fun."

The full, free event runs from 6-8 p.m. More information is available at losaltosfirstfriday.org.