Arts

Downtown Los Altos 'dances for joy' with First Friday event

Mountain View High School dance group leads the outdoor entertainment festivities May 7

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Mon, May 3, 2021, 12:55 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Mountain View High School's Spartan Dance Club will perform at the May 7 First Fridays event in downtown Los Altos. Courtesy Spartan Dance Club.

Downtown Los Altos' First Friday events are back in action after a long hiatus. Leading the Friday, May 7, festivities will be Mountain View High School's Spartan Dance Club, which will perform a jazz dance and offer a community hip-hop lesson from 6-6:45 p.m. at Veterans Community Plaza. The dancers will then rove around the downtown area, dancing to the live music of the 12 participating bands.

The Spartan Dance Club is a student-led group that performs a variety of dance styles. "Dance is a universal language that is all about expressing joy," club president Elisa Fong-Hirschfelder, who also works at Nature Gallery in downtown Los Altos, told this news organization. Nature Gallery owner/curator Carol Garsten is a co-chair of the Friday Friday organization.

Participating downtown merchants will stay open late as part of the First Friday evening.

After a yearlong pause due to COVID-19, the event returned April 2 with eight local bands. "It was amazing to see our community come alive again," according to a press release from First Friday organizers Garsten and Jamie Lucia. "The bands were amazing and there was such a great vibe in downtown. It was beautiful to see people out having so much fun."

The full, free event runs from 6-8 p.m. More information is available at losaltosfirstfriday.org.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Palo Alto Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Downtown Los Altos 'dances for joy' with First Friday event

Mountain View High School dance group leads the outdoor entertainment festivities May 7

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Mon, May 3, 2021, 12:55 pm

Downtown Los Altos' First Friday events are back in action after a long hiatus. Leading the Friday, May 7, festivities will be Mountain View High School's Spartan Dance Club, which will perform a jazz dance and offer a community hip-hop lesson from 6-6:45 p.m. at Veterans Community Plaza. The dancers will then rove around the downtown area, dancing to the live music of the 12 participating bands.

The Spartan Dance Club is a student-led group that performs a variety of dance styles. "Dance is a universal language that is all about expressing joy," club president Elisa Fong-Hirschfelder, who also works at Nature Gallery in downtown Los Altos, told this news organization. Nature Gallery owner/curator Carol Garsten is a co-chair of the Friday Friday organization.

Participating downtown merchants will stay open late as part of the First Friday evening.

After a yearlong pause due to COVID-19, the event returned April 2 with eight local bands. "It was amazing to see our community come alive again," according to a press release from First Friday organizers Garsten and Jamie Lucia. "The bands were amazing and there was such a great vibe in downtown. It was beautiful to see people out having so much fun."

The full, free event runs from 6-8 p.m. More information is available at losaltosfirstfriday.org.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.