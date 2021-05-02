Palo Alto plans further cuts to police, fire and community services

Even as the state slowly begins to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, Palo Alto City Manager Ed Shikada is preparing for a second year of budget cuts, with libraries, community services and the public safety departments all facing significant service reductions.
Under Shikada's proposed budget for fiscal year 2022, the Children's, Downtown and College Terrace libraries would all be closed to the public, though each would be equipped with vending machines that allow for contactless distributions.
Fire Station 2 in the College Terrace neighborhood, which already experiences "brownouts" during weekday nights and weekends, would see these brownouts extended to all day, every day. This means it would be effectively shut down when firefighters in the department are on leave for any reason.
The Police Department would lose five more patrol officers under the proposed budget, following a year in which 11 positions were cut.
"As a result, the Department anticipates increased response times and non-response to various types of calls for service, a transition to mandatory online reporting for certain report types, reduced capacity to perform patrol-level investigations and respond to quality of life issues, and reduced adopt-a-school (K-8) traffic enforcement," the budget states.
Community services would also suffer. The Children's Theatre would lose a costume designer and administrative support staff. The theater, Shikada wrote, "will need to find ways to creatively reuse their existing costume collection, or seek donations instead of fabricating new costumes." And the Palo Alto Art Center would lose all city support for its exhibition programs for the first time in its 50-year history, according to the budget.
Shikada is proposing to eliminate all teen programs and free Family Day programs at the Rinconada Park institution, as well as scrap the Cultural Kaleidoscope, a bridge-building program that brings artists to elementary schools in the neighboring communities in East Palo Alto and Menlo Park.
Even with these cuts, the proposed general fund would be about 4.4% higher than in the current fiscal year, when the city cut $39 million in response to the economic impacts of the pandemic. The budget includes a $205.6 million general fund and $152.9 million in capital spending in the coming fiscal year. The budget also eliminates the dozens of positions that the council froze last year during its budget-setting process. Combined, the current budget and the proposed one eliminate 96 full-time-equivalent positions and 129 positions, resulting in a workforce of 939 employees, which includes 490 in the general fund.
In recommending the latest round of service reductions, Shikada stressed in his transmittal letter that the strategies proposed in the budget "are neither recommended nor sustainable for the fiscal health of Palo Alto in the long-term."
The budget, he wrote, "reflects our current fiscal reality as a result of the ongoing, extended pandemic, related economic challenges and continued resource limitations."
"As the hopeful signs for recovery continue, this Proposed Budget positions Palo Alto well to respond quickly and adapt should more moderate growth occur than forecasted," Shikada wrote. "However, the City's long-term fiscal health must be addressed through more sustainable approaches to address the community's service priorities into the future."
That said, some changes are expected to remain for the long term. The city, for example, has been partnering with a national organization (currently known as Polco Citizen's Survey) for nearly two decades to poll residents about their satisfaction with various city services. Traditionally, the survey has been coordinated by the City Auditor's Office and released in time for the council's priority-setting process in the beginning of each year.
But over the past two years, as the council outsourced auditing services and eliminated all auditor positions at City Hall, the responsibility for the survey was shifted to Shikada's office. Now, he is proposing conducting the survey every two years rather than every year. This means the next survey would take place in fiscal year 2023.
This, he wrote in the budget, "will ensure the feedback from the community is received on a routine and consistent basis in order to assist in informing staff and the City Council on its priorities and areas for further focus and improvement" (the budget doesn't explain how conducting the survey less frequently than in the past would help with this effort).
He acknowledges, however, in the budget document that the city is expecting to see some negative feedback in response to the many cuts being proposed in the Community Services Department.
"There will likely be a reduction in satisfaction and quality of service due to the lower level of service, however the department will ensure that the services provided will be of a continued high quality," the budget states.
The budget process will kick off this week, when Shikada provides an overview to the council in a Monday night study session and then presents the budget to the Finance Committee on Tuesday afternoon. The committee will then go through each department's budget in the coming weeks and either recommend approval or modifications.
Some residents are already suggesting that the budget goes too far in gutting popular programs. Supporters of the Children's Theatre have been urging the council in letters not to approve the cuts being proposed in the budget. In addition to positions reductions, Shikada has proposed the full closure of the theatre as a "Tier 2" strategy that would be undertaken if the revenues plummet even further than expected. The closure, and other more significant service reductions (including the complete closure of Fire Station 2), are not being recommended at this time, thanks in large part to the fact that the city has received federal aid through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
Michele Wang, a board member at Friends of the Palo Alto Children's Theatre, wrote to the council that the theatre "provides a safe community for children to express themselves and connect to like-minded youth."
"With these deep cuts, our children will no longer have access to their strong community or opportunities to express themselves," Wang wrote. "It devastates me to see this city jewel dwindle."
Good call on the City Manager's part.
Instead of succumbing to defund pressures, laying off five police officers is the step in the right direction.
The College Terrace Library is very small and does not serve the majority of Palo Alto residents. It is a local neighborhood luxury and suitable for closure.
And as far as the Children's Theater goes, if parents want it continued then step-up to the plate and volunteer for the positions now being eliminated.
The details regarding the fire station closure, are unclear (to me) so no comment.
Austere times call for fiscal responsibility and many Palo Alto residents have gotten too spoiled.
Now we have a total of 16 police officers cut over the last year! I really hope none of you need a cop for anything soon because there just won’t be enough around to service our community. With 16 police officers cut over the last year I feel a lot less safe in my beloved Crescent Park. “As a result, the Department anticipates increased response times and non-response to various types of calls for service”-So good luck if you need a cop and way to green light criminals.
Also, can someone please explain the library situation. If schools can be open with a teacher being exposed to 20+ students during Covid, I don’t understand why the library can’t be open in a reduced capacity and has to remain “contactless.” Is this just Ed fining a “cheap way” to run the library so the city has to pay less staff?
I agree with the poster above the fire station explanation is very unclear. From what I gathered if all fire workers are off duty or gone for some strange reason the station will be closed and no one gets paid. But again, i am just trying to guess what the “brown outs” mean. If everyone is off on a “brown out” and there is a fire in my beloved Crescent Park, who is going to be available to put it out? I don’t understand this at all.
Finally, one last negative shout out to Ed for cutting the teen programs and Palo Alto children’s theatre program. That seems pretty heartless! What other programs are there available for the children? This one seemed unique in that it allowed our precious children to express themselves. Now I’m concerned that without this program the children may not have that outlet to express themselves and may turn to some bad things like getting caught up on the streets and possibly doing crime. If they do turn to something illegal we wouldn’t have enough officers to stop them and their potential crime spree anyway because Shikada cut 16 officers! I can’t stand these cuts and I didn’t even mention the art program also being cut! Leave the kids alone.
Of course he wants to defund the city survey because he obviously doesn't care about OUR priorities and/or dissatisfaction as he speeds up his consultant gravy train for nonsense like Fiber-to-the-Home and the Climate/Sustainability Program that will single-handedly end global warming in our time while flooding city coffers with new revenues from more electricity which costs three times as much as cheaper. more reliable natural gas.
By the way. how's the city doing with paying US back the $12.000,000 we're owed from that class action suit against their illegal practice of over-charging us $20,000,000 a year? Are they still wasting OUR money appealing that decision?
Guess they've got to save/make more money to fund all those police brutality lawsuits. Maybe limiting police reports will help.
After scanning the proposed budget and clicking on the budget web app, the biggest revenue drops were sales tax and transient occupancy tax, which were adversely impacted by the pandemic-related shutdowns and behavioral changes. Businesses generally use a 3-year forecast to provide perspective for decisions about the next 1-year operating budget. The City hasn't shown estimates for years 2 and 3, raising questions whether (or what) assumptions are being made regarding the scope and nature of economic recovery. If the post-pandemic economy takes the form of "next normal" rather than a simple reversion to the way it was, perhaps the tax base and revenue sources will continue to be squeezed. Remote working and business travel decline, together with online shopping, may be persistent, if not permanent, changes. Tough choices about service reductions and City staffing may need to be examined in light of explicit assumptions and a transition to the "next normal." Very difficult and painful, certainly. Necessary? Meanwhile, topics like railroad grade separation and the projected price tags for capital improvement projects have a surreal aspect. Private public partnerships anyone?