Around Town: About 600 people 'paint their breath' for community art project

About 600 people, from preschoolers to nonagenarians, participated in the three-day effort that began April 22 in conjunction with Earth Day. Mayor Tom DuBois, Board of Education members and a documentary filmmaker to capture the project were also in attendance.

Participants at the Gunn event were provided a paintbrush and asked to paint their breath by making a stroke on a canvas while exhaling, according to Jen Schultz, vice president of communications for the Gunn PTSA. "It looks pretty breathtaking," said Schultz, who recommended people view the work at sunrise or sunset. Each participant was asked to paint two strokes in ultramarine blue.

JUST BREATHE ... The act of breathing brought the community together at Gunn High School last week for " Breathe with Me ," an international art project launched at the United Nations Headquarters during the 2019 Youth Climate Action Summit.

About 600 people took part in the local "Breathe with Me" project that came together April 22-24, 2021. Participants were asked to breathe as they painted two strokes for the community artwork. Courtesy Steve Schecter.

A poem by Mariana Cordero of Costa Rica, who lived in Palo Alto while attending Foothill College through last year, translated from Spanish to English in support of the "Breathe with Me" project is on display near the artwork at Gunn High School. Courtesy Steve Schecter.

SLIDESHOW: The 350-foot-long "Breathe with Me" art project is on display near the Gunn High soccer field in Palo Alto through the end of the school year. Courtesy Svetlana Gous.

The project is on display for public viewing through the end of the school year, after which time, the canvases will be removed and repurposed for art students at Gunn, Paly, Stanford University and Santa Clara University.

Student volunteers cleaned up the area ahead of the event, said sophomore Wyatt Pederson, service leader for Gunn's Youth Community Service club. "I felt more unified with the community through this project," he said. Sophomore Katie Rueff, outreach coordinator for Gunn's Green Team, said she enjoyed seeing people talk about the importance of breathing and reconnecting with the community given the challenges from the past year. Rueff also enjoyed the opportunity to interview the creator of the "Breathe with Me" project, Danish artist Jeppe Hein, during a Gunn Together event in March.

At the end of the day, the project was "a tribute to our community, and to highlight the community spirit rather than individual achievement," she said.

The group was faced with strong gusts and clipped down the canvases to keep them from flying away. "It was really like a sailing trip," Gous said.

The idea for the local project started with Svetlana Gous, who found a "twofold" meaning in the project. For her, the strokes are like a social contract, with the first being for one's one wellness and the second for the environment, both locally and globally.

The event was organized by Gunn students, staff and parents, with support from Neighbors Abroad and the Barron Park Neighborhood Association. A short film and more information about the local project can be found at gunnsec.org .

In addition to painting, there were stations where participants could contribute to a poetry tree by writing on tags and self-reflect on a large index card or canvas, organizers said.

Around Town: About 600 people 'paint their breath' for community art project

'Breathe with Me' on display near Gunn High through end of the school year