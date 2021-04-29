News

Thirty-five firearms stolen from garage of Palo Alto home

Police release image of vehicle possibly connected to overnight burglary

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Investigators have released an image of a vehicle possibly connected to an overnight burglary in Palo Alto that was reported on April 27, 2021. Courtesy Palo Alto Police Department.

Four gun security cabinets carrying 35 firearms were stolen from the garage of a home early Tuesday morning in Palo Alto while a family of four slept inside the residence, police said.

The suspect or suspects accessed the unlocked garage in the 700 block of Garland Drive. The burglary was reported to police dispatch around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday soon after it was discovered, police said in a press release issued Thursday.

One of the four residents, a man in his 50s, told police that a majority of the 35 firearms were shotguns and rifles, police said. Two rifles were also taken from the home. No ammunition was stolen.

Most of the stolen items were either heirlooms or used for hunting, according to police. Of the four cabinets, three were locked and the fourth had an old lock that was known to malfunction.

“The weapons were all unloaded and registered as required by applicable laws,” the release states.

There were no signs that the suspect or suspects had entered or tried to enter the home, according to police.

Footage from surveillance systems of neighboring homes showed a possible vehicle connected to the burglary in the area of the resident’s home shortly before 4:30 a.m., police said.

“The rear seat door on the driver’s side was left open as it drove away from the home, as if being prevented from closing by something sticking out,” the release states.

The resident informed investigators that the suspect vehicle was too small to transport all the cabinets. It’s possible multiple cars were used in the burglary or that one vehicle made multiple trips, police said.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the police's free mobile app, downloadable at bit.ly/PAPD-AppStore or bit.ly/PAPD-GooglePlay.

Comments

Bystander
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
4 hours ago
Bystander, Another Palo Alto neighborhood
Registered user
4 hours ago

Why are gun cabinets that are so easily moveable kept in an unlocked garage?

felix
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
1 hour ago
felix, Another Palo Alto neighborhood
Registered user
1 hour ago

How is there no indication suspects tried or had entered the home, yet 2 firearms were stolen from inside the house?

The guns were not stored safely and are now in criminal hands, so our whole community is endangered. That’s just great.

Can the owner be sentenced to 5 years hard labor turning guns into plowshares?

