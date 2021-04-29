Thirty-five firearms stolen from garage of Palo Alto home

Four gun security cabinets carrying 35 firearms were stolen from the garage of a home early Tuesday morning in Palo Alto while a family of four slept inside the residence, police said.

The suspect or suspects accessed the unlocked garage in the 700 block of Garland Drive. The burglary was reported to police dispatch around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday soon after it was discovered, police said in a press release issued Thursday.

One of the four residents, a man in his 50s, told police that a majority of the 35 firearms were shotguns and rifles, police said. Two rifles were also taken from the home. No ammunition was stolen.

Most of the stolen items were either heirlooms or used for hunting, according to police. Of the four cabinets, three were locked and the fourth had an old lock that was known to malfunction.

“The weapons were all unloaded and registered as required by applicable laws,” the release states.