PUBLIC AGENDA: Proposed improvements to Alma at Churchill; budget discussion

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Apr 29, 2021, 4:38 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of May 3.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to discuss proposed improvements to the Alma Street and Churchill Avenue intersection and consider funding allocations through the Community Development Block Grant process for fiscal year 2021-2022. The virtual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, May 3. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to review the adjusted operating plan for the Palo Alto Junior Museum and Zoo, accept a report about the status of the Stanford University Medical Fund, and begin its discussion of the Fiscal Year 2021-2022 proposed operating and capital budgets. The virtual meeting will begin at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 992-2730-7235.

ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD ... The board plans to hold a virtual meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 6. View the full agenda here. The agenda was not available by press deadline. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 953 0076 3839.

