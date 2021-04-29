Community School of Music and Arts presents concert of merit scholars

The Community School of Music and Arts (CSMA) will present a spring concert by its merit scholars on Saturday, May 1, at 5 p.m. on the school's YouTube channel.

"This year’s graduating senior merit scholars have won international competitions, received distinction on internationally recognized music examinations, excelled academically and shown a commitment to community service through their music," according to a press release from the Mountain View arts organizations.

Merit scholars are nominated by their instructors and must audition before a panel of judges. Many go on to prestigious music programs across the country, according to CSMA.

The May 1 concert will be livestreamed and include works by Johann Sebastian Bach, Franz Schubert, Gabriel Faure, Claude Debussy, Ralph Vaughan Williams and Franz Liszt. Attendance is free but donations are accepted.

Performers will be: Aarohi Gupta, flute; Giselle Hernandez-Arana, voice; Maanasi Hingwe, viola; Kate Korolevskaya, voice; Ben Kurzion, trumpet; Eddi Li, piano; Jason Lin, viola; Kai Park, piano; Janya Sundar, flute; Sophie Wang, piano; Allison Zone, percussion.