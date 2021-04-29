Arts

Art Center's Virtual Friday Night opens 'The Black Index' show

Event marks the exhibition opening with a gallery walkthrough and other activities

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Author Julie Lythcott-Haims​ gives the concluding presentation at the Palo Alto Art Center's Virtual Friday Night event celebrating the opening of the new exhibition "The Black Index." Courtesy Julie Lythcott-Haims​.

The Palo Alto Art Center celebrates the opening of the exhibition "The Black Index" during its online event, Virtual Friday Night at the Art Center. The event takes place April 30, starting at 6:15 p.m.

Visitors can get a sneak peek at the new show before it opens the next day, on May 1, with a gallery walkthrough led by exhibition curator Bridget R. Cooks​. The Virtual Friday night event also includes a poetry activity with playwright Leelee Jackson​.​ Palo Alto author Julie Lythcott-Haims​ will conclude the event with a presentation.​

​"The Black Index" uses drawing, sculpture, and digital technology​ to "challenge reliance on photography as a privileged source for documentary objectivity and understanding," according to the exhibition description, and "builds upon the tradition of Black self-representation as an antidote to colonialist images." The show, which runs May 1-Aug. 14, features works by artists Dennis Delgado, Alicia Henry, Kenyatta A.C. Hinkle, Titus Kaphar, Whitfield Lovell and Lava Thomas.

The show can be seen at the Palo Alto Art Center, 1313 Newell Road, Palo Alto. For more information, visit cityofpaloalto.org.

