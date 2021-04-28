What's new in recent public art on the Midpeninsula?

Public art continues to blossom this spring, with new works popping up around the Midpeninsula. A few highlights are listed below.

Redwood City

A new, 100-foot mural is underway at 55 Perry St. in downtown Redwood City, which honors the city's history of growing chrysanthemums, and the farming community that grew them. The mural, by artist Jet Martinez, offers vibrant colors and a bird-and-floral motif, and is part of the city's Commercial Way Mural Corridor.

"Jet will be pulling additional inspiration from two folk art forms: bark paper paintings from Central Mexico, and woodblock prints from Japan. By pairing these art forms from two different cultures, he hopes to draw connections between Mexican American and Japanese American communities that have contributed greatly to Redwood City’s history," according to a press release from the Redwood City Improvement Association.

Over at Courthouse Square, also in downtown Redwood City, the latest installation at the Art Kiosk is local photographer and paper sculptor Cindy Stokes' "Close to Home," which examines humanity's often uneasy relationship with fire. Her piece incorporates photos taken of family campfires -- representing the role of fire as a thing of comfort and kinship -- sculpted into curving forms. On the backs are drawings made with ink made from burned wood from the 2020 CZU complex fire, representing fire's dangerous, uncontrollable side. The sculpted photos are arranged into flame-like shapes evoking a wildfire and, by night, illuminated with colored light, to further enhance the fiery impression.

"This is my first installation art project, and it’s been gratifying to expand from making traditionally exhibited photographs on the wall to create a whole environment using my sculptural photographs, supporting structure and lighting," Stokes told this news organization. "Close to Home" will be on view through May 30. A virtual reception will be held over Zoom on May 4 at 8 p.m.

Stanford University