San Mateo County to resume mass vaccination sites this week as supply increases

Starting Thursday, April 29, San Mateo County will have weekly COVID-19 mass vaccination clinics for anyone who lives or works in the county.

The San Mateo County Event Center mass vaccination clinic will return as the county's vaccine supply increases following weeks of constrained supply that prompted county officials to pause mass vaccination sites in mid-March.

Moving forward, the county will host two to three mass vaccination sites every week as supply allows. These are in addition to the community clinics in hard hit neighborhoods, where vaccine efforts have been focused for the past month.

County Manager Mike Callagy encouraged people to get the vaccine, saying in a statement that the more vaccines the county can get out, the safer the county becomes.

"We need to have everyone think of this vaccine as a life-saving measure that moves us closer to normalcy," Callagy said.