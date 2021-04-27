Santa Clara County launches transit service for isolated seniors, disabled residents to get vaccinated

Mangaoang is the caregiver of his 63-year-old father, Ferdinand Mangaoang, who became bedridden after suffering from multiple strokes.

Through this program, a driver picks up a qualifying resident, and a caregiver if desired, from their house, takes them to their appointment and waits at the site until the resident is done so they can get a ride back home.

The new transportation service, launched last week, is the county's latest effort to remove barriers and make vaccination easier for all residents.

Santa Clara County, through a partnership with the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority, is offering free round-trip rides to vaccine appointments for isolated seniors and those with disabilities.

"I don't want to say how disabled you have to be because I don't want to discourage people from calling who need access to the service," county Supervisor Cindy Chavez said. "If you are having a difficult time, and you don't have an easy way to get to a vaccination clinic … we want you to call."

Though the round-trip program focuses on isolated seniors and disabled residents, the main qualification is that one struggles with mobility and access to a vaccination site.

"I'm hoping that all the people that would need this help try to get a ride for them," Robinson Mangaoang said.

The VTA driver and Robinson helped Ferdinand board off the bus on the bus ramp all while he stayed laying down with his oxygen tank connected.

On Monday, both Robinson and his father used the new round-trip service so Ferdinand Mangaoang could get his first dose of the vaccine at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds site in San Jose.

And if the need proves to be greater, the VTA already has a partnership with a private taxi company on standby to increase capacity.

The new round-trip program has 10 VTA Access buses set aside with the capacity to take 50 people to their vaccine appointment per day.

The already running paratransit service is similar to the round-trip program in that it offers one-on-one rides, but it operates on a reservation basis for each way and will not wait at the site.

This could mean using paratransit, utilizing the free bus and light-rail rides for those going to a vaccine appointment or even a homebound visit for those unable to leave their home.

Chavez said even if they do not qualify for the new round-trip program, the county will help residents find a way to get to their appointment.

Because of the county's "open door policy," county residents can get vaccinated at any site and through any provider regardless of their insurance or lack thereof.

Chavez also noted that almost every vaccine site in the county has appointments available and encouraged the remaining roughly 40% of the non-vaccinated population over 16 years old to book an appointment as soon as possible.

Residents can book an appointment at any site and at any time. The new round-trip service operates seven days a week throughout the county.

And it is really quite simple. To use the free round-trip transportation services, one must have a vaccine appointment scheduled and just needs to call 408-809-2124.

"We really want people to take advantage of this," VTA spokesperson Stacey Hendler Ross said. "We want them to know that it's easy to do."

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly , Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Santa Clara County launches transit service for isolated seniors, disabled residents to get vaccinated

Round-trip program available 7 days a week