News

County leaders mark Earth Day by preparing for 'triple threat': Drought, wildfire and bad air quality

Residents encouraged to attend fire webinars and join Ready, Set, Go program

by Jana Kadah / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Fri, Apr 23, 2021, 9:19 am 0
Time to read: about 4 minutes

A poster with tips on how to prepare for wildfire smoke rests against the Saratoga Fire Department's Rescue 73 truck located at a Santa Clara County fire station in Saratoga on April 22, 2021. Courtesy Jana Kadah/Bay City News.

In commemoration of Earth Day, Santa Clara County leaders gathered on Thursday to share how the county is preparing for what they call an environmental "triple threat," and what residents can do to get ahead of it.

The triple threat at hand: drought, wildfires and bad air quality.

And they are all interconnected.

With the low amounts of rainfall, the region faces looming threats of drought, which increases threats of wildfires, which in turn, impacts air quality.

"We're already on the offense in all three areas," County Supervisor Cindy Chavez said. "(What) we're trying to do is get ahead of the problems because we know we know we can't go through what we did last year."

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Palo Alto Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

But Chavez, along with other leaders from the county Fire Department, Santa Clara Valley Water and the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, fear that this year may be the worst yet.

This is because Northern California is experiencing its third driest year on record, with only 66% of its average snowpack.

Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez speaks at a news conference at a Santa Clara County fire station in Saratoga on April 22, 2021. Courtesy Jana Kadah/Bay City News.

"Eight of the last 10 years have been below average rainfalls and fuels have had little time to recover," Santa Clara County Fire Battalion Chief Mike Matheson said. "Drought conditions and changing climate have caused more intense and longer dry seasons, suppressing vegetation, and has made our states susceptible to devastating wildfires."

Matheson said last year's wildfire season was a perfect example of the impacts of climate change. The CZU Lightning Complex fires, which burned in the Santa Cruz Mountains, ranked third in the state's worst wildfires.

By mid-November of 2020, the region experienced 900 wildfires that year, Chavez said.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

"Depending on where we get our starts, I would expect to see the same type of fire behavior, aggressive fire behavior and heavier fuels, early in the season," Matheson said.

That means wildfire season could start as early as the first week of May and last until November.

To get ahead of the potentially devastating impacts, the state and Cal Fire created a new evacuation system called Zone Haven that would help residents know how close they are to threats like a wildfire, mudslide or even an active shooter, the best evacuation routes and locate the nearest evacuation centers.

Zone Haven is expected to be ready for Santa Clara County by mid-summer, Matheson said.

County fire is also offering resources to help residents prepare for the event of a fire or evacuation.

"Despite the extensive and coordinated efforts underway to protect and prepare our community, we cannot do this alone," county fire spokesperson Luisa Rapport said.

Rapport urged residents to take advantage of county fire resources and sign up for county fire webinars and Santa Clara County Alerts, as well as join the "nationally recognized Ready, Set, Go program that takes residents through the simple steps necessary to prepare their homes and their families for wildfire."

Santa Clara County Fire Department spokesperson Luisa Rapport encouraged the public to take advantage of the agency's fire resources at the press conference at a Santa Clara County fire station in Saratoga on April 22, 2021. Courtesy Jana Kadah/Bay City News.

Matt Keller, a spokesperson for Santa Clara Valley Water, also said residents' actions in the next months are paramount in stopping the county from falling into a drought.

This week, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a drought in Sonoma and Mendocino counties and put water restrictions on other counties that were close to being in a drought.

Santa Clara County is still in the clear for now, but if water levels continue to decrease, Valley Water could also place water use restrictions or hike up prices.

So, to prevent a drought, the water district offers several rebate and incentive programs, found at watersavings.org, to help residents reduce water consumption, stop leaks that waste water and make showers, washing machines and even lawns more drought ready.

Keller noted that already those programs have been proven effective. Since the county's last drought in 2017, residents were able to reduce water consumption by 20%.

Santa Clara Valley Water has also invested in better technology and infrastructure.

Keller pointed specifically to the Anderson Dam seismic retrofit project that will keep residents safe from overflow or flooding and will increase the county's water storage capacity.

"That's important because we have to bring a lot of water inside Santa Clara County to meet demands here and make sure that our groundwater supplies are healthy," Keller said. "We import about 50% of our water here."

So better infrastructure means more water storage and more efficient water delivery to residents.

Jack Broadbent, CEO of the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, discussed the district's Wildfire Air Quality Response Program at a press conference at at a Santa Clara County fire station in Saratoga on April 22, 2021. Courtesy Jana Kadah/Bay City News.

A similar kind of work is also happening at the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, its CEO Jack Broadbent said.

Broadbent said the district developed a comprehensive strategy to reduce the impacts of wildfires and subsequent smoke, called the Wildfire Air Quality Response Program.

Part of that program was lobbying the state to support legislation that provides local governments with funding to ventilation projects and clean air centers for vulnerable populations, which recently passed.

"Approximately $5 million will be made available to cities, school districts in impacted communities, county emergency management authorities and disaster response organizations," Broadbent said. "These will be instrumental in protecting public health in our most vulnerable populations.

Broadbent also noted a recent partnership with the Red Cross to provide better air filtration to wildfire evacuation centers.

The air district also teamed up with the Regional Asthma Prevention Management Program to provide filtration units to MediCal recipients with asthma.

More stories
Local agencies are preparing for another big wildfire year
With the drought in full swing this year, Cal Fire and other agencies are warning that fires are already becoming a threat.
Fire evacuation warnings sparked confusion for some Palo Alto Hills residents
Palo Alto Hills residents have drawn concern about messages from the city about a possible evacuation warning for their community in August, which didn't come through the county's AlertSCC system.

And Santa Clara County supervisors are launching a very similar initiative as well.

This week, supervisors unanimously voted to create a $10 million air filtration grant program that would provide air filtration systems and installation services to small businesses and nonprofits impacted by COVID.

Chavez, who proposed the grant idea, said she hopes it will be ready for people to apply by June.

Wildfire resources by County Fire can be found at sccfd.org.

A webinar for the county Fire Department's Ready, Set, Go Program will take place on April 27 from 6:30-8 p.m. on Zoom. Residents can register online at eventbrite.com.

Craving a new voice in Peninsula dining?

Sign up for the Peninsula Foodist newsletter.

Sign up now

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

County leaders mark Earth Day by preparing for 'triple threat': Drought, wildfire and bad air quality

Residents encouraged to attend fire webinars and join Ready, Set, Go program

by Jana Kadah / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Fri, Apr 23, 2021, 9:19 am

In commemoration of Earth Day, Santa Clara County leaders gathered on Thursday to share how the county is preparing for what they call an environmental "triple threat," and what residents can do to get ahead of it.

The triple threat at hand: drought, wildfires and bad air quality.

And they are all interconnected.

With the low amounts of rainfall, the region faces looming threats of drought, which increases threats of wildfires, which in turn, impacts air quality.

"We're already on the offense in all three areas," County Supervisor Cindy Chavez said. "(What) we're trying to do is get ahead of the problems because we know we know we can't go through what we did last year."

But Chavez, along with other leaders from the county Fire Department, Santa Clara Valley Water and the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, fear that this year may be the worst yet.

This is because Northern California is experiencing its third driest year on record, with only 66% of its average snowpack.

"Eight of the last 10 years have been below average rainfalls and fuels have had little time to recover," Santa Clara County Fire Battalion Chief Mike Matheson said. "Drought conditions and changing climate have caused more intense and longer dry seasons, suppressing vegetation, and has made our states susceptible to devastating wildfires."

Matheson said last year's wildfire season was a perfect example of the impacts of climate change. The CZU Lightning Complex fires, which burned in the Santa Cruz Mountains, ranked third in the state's worst wildfires.

By mid-November of 2020, the region experienced 900 wildfires that year, Chavez said.

"Depending on where we get our starts, I would expect to see the same type of fire behavior, aggressive fire behavior and heavier fuels, early in the season," Matheson said.

That means wildfire season could start as early as the first week of May and last until November.

To get ahead of the potentially devastating impacts, the state and Cal Fire created a new evacuation system called Zone Haven that would help residents know how close they are to threats like a wildfire, mudslide or even an active shooter, the best evacuation routes and locate the nearest evacuation centers.

Zone Haven is expected to be ready for Santa Clara County by mid-summer, Matheson said.

County fire is also offering resources to help residents prepare for the event of a fire or evacuation.

"Despite the extensive and coordinated efforts underway to protect and prepare our community, we cannot do this alone," county fire spokesperson Luisa Rapport said.

Rapport urged residents to take advantage of county fire resources and sign up for county fire webinars and Santa Clara County Alerts, as well as join the "nationally recognized Ready, Set, Go program that takes residents through the simple steps necessary to prepare their homes and their families for wildfire."

Matt Keller, a spokesperson for Santa Clara Valley Water, also said residents' actions in the next months are paramount in stopping the county from falling into a drought.

This week, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a drought in Sonoma and Mendocino counties and put water restrictions on other counties that were close to being in a drought.

Santa Clara County is still in the clear for now, but if water levels continue to decrease, Valley Water could also place water use restrictions or hike up prices.

So, to prevent a drought, the water district offers several rebate and incentive programs, found at watersavings.org, to help residents reduce water consumption, stop leaks that waste water and make showers, washing machines and even lawns more drought ready.

Keller noted that already those programs have been proven effective. Since the county's last drought in 2017, residents were able to reduce water consumption by 20%.

Santa Clara Valley Water has also invested in better technology and infrastructure.

Keller pointed specifically to the Anderson Dam seismic retrofit project that will keep residents safe from overflow or flooding and will increase the county's water storage capacity.

"That's important because we have to bring a lot of water inside Santa Clara County to meet demands here and make sure that our groundwater supplies are healthy," Keller said. "We import about 50% of our water here."

So better infrastructure means more water storage and more efficient water delivery to residents.

A similar kind of work is also happening at the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, its CEO Jack Broadbent said.

Broadbent said the district developed a comprehensive strategy to reduce the impacts of wildfires and subsequent smoke, called the Wildfire Air Quality Response Program.

Part of that program was lobbying the state to support legislation that provides local governments with funding to ventilation projects and clean air centers for vulnerable populations, which recently passed.

"Approximately $5 million will be made available to cities, school districts in impacted communities, county emergency management authorities and disaster response organizations," Broadbent said. "These will be instrumental in protecting public health in our most vulnerable populations.

Broadbent also noted a recent partnership with the Red Cross to provide better air filtration to wildfire evacuation centers.

The air district also teamed up with the Regional Asthma Prevention Management Program to provide filtration units to MediCal recipients with asthma.

And Santa Clara County supervisors are launching a very similar initiative as well.

This week, supervisors unanimously voted to create a $10 million air filtration grant program that would provide air filtration systems and installation services to small businesses and nonprofits impacted by COVID.

Chavez, who proposed the grant idea, said she hopes it will be ready for people to apply by June.

Wildfire resources by County Fire can be found at sccfd.org.

A webinar for the county Fire Department's Ready, Set, Go Program will take place on April 27 from 6:30-8 p.m. on Zoom. Residents can register online at eventbrite.com.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.