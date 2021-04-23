News

CDC, FDA lift stay on Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Green light on the one-shot vaccine offers health agencies more choices in their arsenal against virus

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Medical assistant Adriana Castaneda draws the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at Ravenswood Family Health Center in East Palo Alto on Jan. 30, 2021. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Federal authorities have lifted a "pause" on the use of the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine, potentially opening thousands of appointments for COVID-19 shots in the coming weeks.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration announced the removal of the pause on April 23, noting that the concerning adverse effects have affected only 15 people out of 6.8 million doses.

The federal agencies recommended the pause on April 13 after six women developed rare blood clots, or thrombosis involving the cerebral venous sinuses -- large blood vessels -- in the brain. All of the cases occurred in women between the ages of 18 and 59, with a median age of 37 years. Symptoms began between six and 15 days after vaccination, the CDC noted.

The stay was lifted after a thorough scientific review determined that the benefits of the Janssen vaccine outweigh the risks.

The federal agencies assessed reports submitted to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, reviewed information about some similar adverse effects in another vaccine that uses a modified inactive virus from the adenovirus family. The Astrazeneca vaccine, which is similar but not identical, was also modified to contain the gene for making a protein from SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 infections.

The agencies plan to continue monitoring the J&J vaccine for adverse effects, they said.

"We are confident that this vaccine continues to meet our standards for safety, effectiveness and quality," CDC and FDA officials said in a press release on Friday.

Santa Clara County said in a statement that it "will follow guidance from the CDC and California Department of Public Health regarding the timelines and guidance for restarting use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine."

In California, as an additional safeguard, the Western States Scientific Safety Review also will examine the vaccine and make recommendations to the state Department of Public Health.

Santa Clara County has benefited from a boon of 300,000 doses of the two-shot Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, which it received through a federal Health Resources and Services Administration program.

The single-dose Janssen vaccine was considered an important component in getting shots in the arms of residents, particularly those who might balk at the two-shot regimen, which is given about 21 to 28 days apart. The Janssen vaccine also was considered an important breakthrough for people who are homeless or are homebound and can't easily access the two-shot regimen, county officials have said. The Janssen vaccine is also stored at higher freezer temperatures than the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, facilitating its distribution without need for more specialized freezers.

