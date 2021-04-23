CDC, FDA lift stay on Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Federal authorities have lifted a "pause" on the use of the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine, potentially opening thousands of appointments for COVID-19 shots in the coming weeks.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration announced the removal of the pause on April 23, noting that the concerning adverse effects have affected only 15 people out of 6.8 million doses.

The federal agencies recommended the pause on April 13 after six women developed rare blood clots, or thrombosis involving the cerebral venous sinuses -- large blood vessels -- in the brain. All of the cases occurred in women between the ages of 18 and 59, with a median age of 37 years. Symptoms began between six and 15 days after vaccination, the CDC noted.

The stay was lifted after a thorough scientific review determined that the benefits of the Janssen vaccine outweigh the risks.

The federal agencies assessed reports submitted to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, reviewed information about some similar adverse effects in another vaccine that uses a modified inactive virus from the adenovirus family. The Astrazeneca vaccine, which is similar but not identical, was also modified to contain the gene for making a protein from SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 infections.