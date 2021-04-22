PUBLIC AGENDA: Grade separation report; skatepark proposal

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of April 26.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to meet in a closed session to discuss the city's labor negotiation with Service Employees International Union, Local 521, the Palo Alto Police Officers Association (PAPOA), the Palo Alto Fire Chiefs' Association (FCA), the Palo Alto Police Manager's Association (PAPMA) and the Utilities Management and Professional Association of Palo Alto (UMPAPA). The council then plans to hold a Tax Equity and Fiscal Reponsibility Act (TEFRA) hearing for the Oshman Family Jewish Community Center at 3921 Fabian Way; and hold a public hearing on the Expanded Community Advisory Panel's final report on grade separation. The closed session will begin at 5 p.m. on April 26. The rest of the virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. or as soon as possible after the closed session. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to discuss a proposal for adding a skatepark; hear an update from the Palo Alto Youth Council; and discuss the commission's work plan. The virtual meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 999 3789 9745.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to discuss objective standards for new developments, the new Boards and Commissions handbook and efforts to aid retail recovery. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 958 9263 6758.