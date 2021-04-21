University AME Zion Church to serve as COVID-19 vaccination site on Saturday

Palo Alto's University AME Zion Church will be the location of a COVID-19 vaccination event on Saturday, April 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The walk-up site offers free vaccines and no identification is required, the Rev. Kaloma Smith said.

The church has partnered with Santa Clara County and San Jose-based Roots Community Health. The site will offer the Moderna vaccine and is open to anyone ages 18 and older.

"We are particularly focused on getting vaccinations for Black and brown people in the area. We have worked with the county to address some of the issues that people have faced getting vaccines," Smith said in an email.

The vaccine clinic will take place at 3549 Middlefield Road in Palo Alto.