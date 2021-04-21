News

University AME Zion Church to serve as COVID-19 vaccination site on Saturday

Moderna vaccine available to adults at walk-up clinic

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Wed, Apr 21, 2021, 9:42 am
University AME Zion Church singers and musicians perform "Glorious Day (Living He Loved Me)" by Casting Crowns on the livestreamed Easter Sunday service in the Palo Alto church's sanctuary on April 12, 2020. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Palo Alto's University AME Zion Church will be the location of a COVID-19 vaccination event on Saturday, April 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The walk-up site offers free vaccines and no identification is required, the Rev. Kaloma Smith said.

The church has partnered with Santa Clara County and San Jose-based Roots Community Health. The site will offer the Moderna vaccine and is open to anyone ages 18 and older.

"We are particularly focused on getting vaccinations for Black and brown people in the area. We have worked with the county to address some of the issues that people have faced getting vaccines," Smith said in an email.

The vaccine clinic will take place at 3549 Middlefield Road in Palo Alto.

