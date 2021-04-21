Supervisors explore program to provide air filtration systems to small businesses, nonprofits

Santa Clara County supervisors want to create a $10 million grant program that would provide and install air filtration systems for small businesses and nonprofits most impacted by the pandemic.

At their Tuesday meeting, supervisors unanimously voted to explore ways to create such a program and identify federal and state funding to support it.

"I'm concerned that for smaller businesses, (air filtration systems) may fall off the radar just because of the other choices that people have to make," said Supervisor Cindy Chavez, who proposed the grant program.

She noted that air filtration would be an essential addition to businesses because it could keep residents safe not only during the pandemic, but against wildfires and other air quality issues as well.

"Indoor air must be properly ventilated and filtered if we are to reopen safely, quickly, and effectively," Chavez wrote in her board referral.