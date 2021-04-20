Palo Alto looks to keep University and California avenues car-free

For many in Palo Alto, the closure of University and California avenues to cars and the explosion of parklets in the city's commercial zones was a speck of good news in a dismal year.
The streets closures, which the city had instituted in May and June to create outdoor dining space, have been met with widespread acclaim, with 96% of the respondents to a recent city survey saying they would like to see California Avenue remain car-free and 97% favoring an extended closure of University Avenue.
"This is bringing life back to Palo Alto," resident John McDowell said Monday during the council's deliberation of the program's future. "It helps our small businesses. It also gives us an opportunity to take our families out, to meet with other people."
Some business owners, however, are less enthusiastic. Rob Fischer of Peninsula Creamery and Mike Stone from Mollie Stone's Market, both said the closures have been bad for business. Stone said keeping California Avenue closed to cars hinders public access to the supermarket, which is located at the end of the newly created pedestrian promenade.
Fischer, whose restaurant is located on Hamilton Avenue, said that the closure of University Avenue helps some businesses at the expense of others.
"When you close the street and let one or two restaurants have the entire street, everyone else is kind of hung out to dry," Fischer said.
The council, for its part, has no plans to abandon the street closures any time soon. After weighing both sides, council members authorized staff to keep both streets car-free until to Oct. 31 – effectively extending programs that would otherwise expire on May 31. They also favored extending the parklet program, which was adopted on an emergency basis and was set to expire on Sept. 7, until the end of the year and to move ahead with plans for a permanent parklet program.
In debating the merits of the street closures, council members tried to balance the often-competing needs of the restaurant owners and merchants in the downtown areas. While the California Avenue closure has been largely accepted by the business owners in the area (with the notable exception of Mollie Stone's) getting cars off University Avenue has been a more contentious proposition, with most restaurants favoring it but many retailers suggesting that the move is hurting their business.
Mayor Tom DuBois and council member Lydia Kou both voted against authorizing the extension of the street closures and the parking programs, with each suggesting that the city needs to do tread cautiously before locking any program in place for the long term. For the same reason, both also voted against exploring a permanent parklet program – a move that was proposed by council member Alison Cormack.
"It's only fair, now that they are allowed to be open that they be given the opportunity to succeed as well," Kou said, referring to downtown retailers. "So it distresses me that a lot of emphasis has been put into restaurants only and they're given so much leeway.
"The least that we can do is ensure fairness and ensure visibility for these businesses and ensure that their access is easy to get to."
While their colleagues agreed that he city can do more to support retailers, they concluded that the street closures are doing far more good than harm. Vice Mayor Pat Burt suggested aiding Mollie Stone's by adding signage on El Camino Real directing visitors to the supermarket through the Cambridge Avenue entrance. He also recommended further livening up the new pedestrian fairs by encouraging and promoting musical acts at public plazas.
"We have lacked a lot of what had been our cultural richness with performing arts and visual arts that we used to have in this community," Burt said. "With the gentrification, it had gone by the wayside a lot and this is an opportunity to resurrect it."
In supporting the extension of the street closures, Cormack underscored that the city is not committing to keeping the two avenues car-free; it is merely giving city staff the authority to retain the current setup for a longer period of time. Because these programs were launched under emergency ordinances, which would become null once the public health emergency is declared over, the council will likely need to make further modifications – as well as approve permanent ordinances – to extend the street closures on a more permanent basis.
"If things go poorly and the variants come, we have the ability to maintain the situation we have now, which I think is fairly tolerable by most people," Cormack said. "Wonderful for some people but difficult for others.
"And if things go incredibly well and people come roaring back and university needs to be reopened, the city manager has the ability to do that."
In addition to voting 5-2 to authorize the extension of the various outdoor dining programs, the council also directed staff by a 6-1 vote, with council member Eric Filseth dissenting, to pursue additional measures to support businesses that are negatively impacted by the current programs and to ensure that the construction projects in the California Avenue and in the downtown area are coordinated to minimize the impact of street closures.
Council members also considered conducting a survey of businesses to gauge their opinions on street closures but backed off after City Manager Ed Shikada warned that this would take a long time and significant staff resources.
"It is pulling teeth to get businesses to weigh in on this issue because they're voting against their neighbors," Shikada said.
Comments
Registered user
Midtown
7 hours ago
Registered user
7 hours ago
Would like to see University and California Avenue car free beyond just this pandemic. Being able to eat alfresco brings such life and energy to Palo Alto which has been lacking up until this point! Hoping it doesn’t go back to the way it was before.
Registered user
Mayfield
7 hours ago
Registered user
7 hours ago
We are fortunate that there is plenty of parking by Cal Ave. I would urge everyone to support our local businesses such as The Cobblery on Cal Ave. This small family-owned business is wonderful. I recently bought several gifts there for family, consciously deciding to buy locally rather than giving my business to Amazon. We have delightful small merchants, speciality grocery stores, and eclectic small businesses. Let's keep them and our Palo Alto lifestyle healthy, vibrant and wonderful.
Registered user
Evergreen Park
7 hours ago
Registered user
7 hours ago
Having California Ave permanently car-free would be a way to bring wonderful lasting change to the business district and community. I love the idea of having live music too. Maybe there is a way to add street vendors similar to local art and wine festivals. Agree with Pat Burt's suggestion to add signage to help direct traffic to Mollie Stone's and that we need to revive musical and visual arts in our community and this is a great opportunity to do so here.
Registered user
Professorville
7 hours ago
Registered user
7 hours ago
Let's do it and do it right - trees down the middle of the street, lots of public and restaurant seating, live music. The "unfairness" to the other restaurants will be taken care of by the market - if University Ave. gets a lot more business, their rent will go up more than the Creamery's. However, The Creamerys out there will also get more car traffic. And let's not analyze this for 5-10 years. It's a no brainer!
Registered user
Evergreen Park
6 hours ago
Registered user
6 hours ago
The car-free streets are great and it's a shame it took a global catastrophe to try them.
If they become permanent, there needs to be a plan for bicycles. The current setup is haphazard and uneven depending on the sizes of the restaurants' outdoor seating areas. Cal Ave in particular remains an important bike route, but in some parts there are wide empty spaces with plenty of room for both cyclists and pedestrians, while in other parts (especially the Ash St. intersection) it's narrow and dangerous. The crude option would be to declare the whole area a sidewalk so bike riding is illegal there and divert all bike traffic to side streets like cars, but hopefully with the benefit of long-term planning we can find a way to safely integrate bike traffic and foot traffic now that we've reclaimed all this space from car lanes.
Registered user
Duveneck/St. Francis
6 hours ago
Registered user
6 hours ago
This is a step in the right direction as it will accommodate comfortable strolling and afford restaurants additional dining capacities.
One consideration pertaining to California Avenue...will the city remove the islands along with those hideous examples of sculpture (e.g. the mangled bike rack and wooden unicorn horn)?
Palo Alto has never been known for its tasteful examples of public art going back to the unsightly wooden "Friends" sculpture on Embarcadero.
And all things considered, it would be safe to say (or assume) that the PA Arts Commission has absolutely no vision when it comes to art.
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
I like Vice Mayor Burt's concept of highlighting lively arts on these new lively streets. Like him, I am concerned about making sure traffic works for other businesses this change may impact. Mollie Stone's parking is accessible via Cambridge. When I drive for larger shopping loads, that is usually how I get there. (They are the best source for Kosher foods in town. It's a terrific little neighborhood grocery store with high quality produce, meat and fish, and a butcher who will custom cut anything you want. Awesome deli counter, too!) My favorite paint store, California Paint Company) is also on Cal. Ave, accessible by parking on Cambridge also. Customer service there is outstanding. Burt's suggestion for wayfinding signage to behind-the-stores parking is a good one. Maybe the city could ask Google to get Google maps to catch up on this? That might help. Businesses, if you make the request, you might get faster results from Google.
Also, the street closure stops before Park Blvd., giving access to stores via Sherman. Grant, Park and Ash. Most of the parking is behind Cal Ave. stores anyway, so why do cars need Cal. Ave. to access them?
For local short trips, consider biking. I live at the south PA border. It takes me 17 minutes to ride and park my bike there-- faster than driving, because there are some nice, quiet routes to connect there easily.
See bike map Web Link .
Though this map was made for libraries, it highlights lovely quiet bike/walking routes to destinations all around town, including California Avenue and University. Check out Park Boulevard (very nice route from south PA) and California Avenue bike underpass from north PA and midtown. These are really sweet, flat, quiet, shady bike routes. Safe and fun to ride without breaking a sweat.
Registered user
University South
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
Hopefully University Avenue and California Avenue will not get inundated with large crowds of walk-through visitors and diners.
The reason...because people will then start parking their cars on the adjacent residential streets like they do during the summertime street fairs and this in turn will create traffic congestion in these areas from AM to PM.
Perhaps better that some restaurants go out of business as University Avenue in Palo Alto and Castro Street in Mountain View have become little more than upscale food courts.
Registered user
Professorville
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
I think Council did the right thing by extending the temporary closures and parklets, and also by setting the expectation that not all of these measures are likely to be permanent.
If you haven't already done so, it's good to read the Staff Report (Web Link) which talks about the obvious and not-so-obvious problems that would have to be solved for long-term closure. These include State legal limitations once the emergency is over; contention between businesses for parklet space; and access needs for the businesses, the public, utilities, and public-works operations. Closing the major streets does nothing to reduce the number of vehicles that need to get through town (or even into the closed blocks), so traffic displacement into all the surrounding neighborhoods is another significant issue.
I also wonder a lot about how the economics will play out. Once the emergency is over, businesses would have to pay fees for exclusive access to public property, which could offset most of the gains they might enjoy. And if property owners decide that street access is a feature they can sell, they'll raise the rent.
As Carol Scott said in response to an earlier article, plan carefully and be considerate.
Registered user
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
One of our CC members, Ms Cormack, expressed confusion about the need to communicate and coordinate information about street closures and traffic diversion. Er, hello. Traffic doesn't magically go poof, Ms. Cormack, and surrounding neighbors and businesses night like to be informed.
In fact, the city once boasted about its planned alert service warning us about street closures, construction projects etc so we could avoid them and plan accordingly. It never got out of beta, sort of like our electrical outage "outreach" services.
Registered user
Ventura
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
I am very pleased with the closed streets and expect business should pick up as more people are vaccinated and warmer weather encourages outdoor dining.
The drop in business is much more likely due to the huge drop in visitors, Stanford Research Park office closures, and fewer residents! My neighborhood has tons of “For Rent” signs and the streets are much emptier than in 2019!
Registered user
University South
52 minutes ago
Registered user
52 minutes ago
"...council members tried to balance the often-competing needs of the restaurant owners and merchants in the downtown areas"
While I appreciate the acknowledgement that tradeoffs exist, this is a weird framing -- streets don't exist _so that_ businesses can operate along them. Rather, the streets are for citizens of (and visitors to) Palo Alto to travel / gather / conduct business / etc. Glad to hear that the council has heard from PA's citizens that they prefer all the amenities a closed street provides -- it's so great!
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
19 minutes ago
Registered user
19 minutes ago
I think this is good news for all of us. I think that every business will benefit because even those on side streets will get foot traffic from those walking to brunch/lunch/dinner.
The parking situation is ongoing and evenings and weekends could get just as busy as lunchtimes so this does need work. We were promised electronic parking signs? Where are they? We were promised pay by phone apps? Where are they? Bump into some friends when coming out of the bank and decide to have lunch, hey let me just pay for some additional parking on my phone! Whoops there is none. Sorry can't have lunch, must dash before I get a parking ticket.
The reality is that parking has to be simplified. Free parking after 3 pm at Caltrain would help, as would 20 minute spots and bicycle parking.
Let's make it more attractive for residents to eat in our own downtown whether it be for brunch, lunch, happy hour, or peak hour dining.