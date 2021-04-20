Magical Bridge playground, recreation space is coming to East Palo Alto

Magical Bridge Foundation creates spaces that encourage everyone, regardless of physical or cognitive ability, to play together on specialized tree houses, slides, swings, merry-go-rounds and other play structures and offers wheelchair-accessible surfaces and safe spaces for people with autism spectrum disorder. Programs and volunteerism also encourage building community.

The nonprofit Magical Bridge Foundation opened its first all-inclusive playground at Mitchell Park in Palo Alto in April 2015. CEO Olenka Villarreal said the idea for Magical Bridge came after she struggled to find a suitable playground where her daughter, Ava, could play. No playgrounds in the city offered equipment that Ava and other children with disabilities could freely use, she said. Although the city's playgrounds comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, the law is limited, leaving many children with access to equipment but the inability to actually play on that equipment, Villarreal said. Likewise, many surfaces limit access to wheelchairs for children and parents who also have a disability.

"The goal is to create an outdoor recreation and play space that meets the varying and unique needs of every student, every educator, every staff member and every visitor, regardless of ability or disability," the district and foundation said in a statement.

Palo Alto's Magical Bridge Foundation , the creators and developers of playground designs for people of all abilities, is partnering with the Ravenswood City School District to re-imagine the outdoor space in a way that is innovative and inclusive of all abilities, the Ravenswood City School District and foundation announced on April 16. They are asking district students, families and educators and the East Palo Alto community for input.

“All our students deserve a safe place where they can be active, express themselves freely and be themselves, and engage in play of all types. We look forward to creating that place for them and are thankful for our partnership with Magical Bridge Foundation to help us achieve it,” Cesar Chavez Principal Amanda Kemp said.

The space at the Cesar Chavez school will be modeled on the Palo Alto Magical Bridge playground but it will also expand and "reimagine" the entire space for recreation that can be used by students and community members after hours as well. The new space also will provide areas for team sports, shady places for lunch and homework, opportunities to swing, spin and slide, and have other amenities based on the community's input, the district and foundation said.

“We are excited to shine a bright light on this district for creating a new kind of inclusive space, and hope it will serve as the model of what can be done when the efforts to serve students, families and the community unite in a most magical way! This space will offer something for every student and every visitor, including the one-in-every-four who live with a visible or invisible disability, and are typically excluded in the design of schoolyards and public spaces,” Villarreal said.

Palo Alto's Magical Bridge park has been so successful that the foundation has been partnering to build other Magical Bridge playgrounds. A park recently opened in Redwood City and others are planned throughout the Bay Area.

The kickoff meeting will take place on Zoom on April 21 at 6 p.m. Additional meetings will take place on: May 10 at 6 p.m. and May 25 at 6 p.m.

Magical Bridge will host various Zoom and in-person meetings for community input. School district officials, teachers, staff, students and their families will join the meetings. There also will be stakeholder discussions to plan the future space. Additional outreach will include group planning and focus groups to help refine plans further. The meetings will be hosted in English and Spanish.

Magical Bridge playground, recreation space is coming to East Palo Alto

Magical Bridge Foundation, school district seek input for all-inclusive play and recreation area planned for Cesar Chavez school