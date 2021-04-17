News

Police arrest suspected arsonist in RV safe lot fires

Investigators link man to multiple fires in East Palo Alto

Uploaded: Sat, Apr 17, 2021, 11:22 am 0
Updated: Mon, Apr 19, 2021, 7:53 am
Time to read: about 1 minutes

East Palo Alto opened the RV Safe Parking Program lot on Bay Road in East Palo Alto in May 2019. Embarcadero Media file photo by Veronica Weber.

East Palo Alto police have arrested a 26-year-old man suspected of starting a series of fires on April 10 along a fence bordering the RV Safe Parking lot on Bay Road, where people were sleeping in their vehicles.

Police said the man allegedly started four separate fires in the early morning hours while walking on a bike path behind the RV Safe Parking lot at 1798 Bay Road. The lot was established by the city in partnership with the nonprofit Project We Hope as a safe place for people living in their vehicles and trying to regain financial independence.

The Menlo Park Fire Protection District extinguished the fires, which damaged one RV and several parts of the fence, according to police.

East Palo Alto police arrested a man suspected of setting four fires along a fence that borders the RV Safe Parking lot at 1798 Bay Road. Map courtesy Google Maps.

Through a joint investigation, fire investigators and police identified the man as a suspect and linked him to four previous fires in East Palo Alto, which were also small in size and quickly extinguished.

On April 13, a patrol officer located the man on the bike path where he allegedly started the April 10 fires. He was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County Jail on charges of arson.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Palo Alto Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Editor's note: Palo Alto Online's policy is to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the District Attorney has determined there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case. See our guidelines here.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

— Bay City News Service

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Police arrest suspected arsonist in RV safe lot fires

Investigators link man to multiple fires in East Palo Alto

Uploaded: Sat, Apr 17, 2021, 11:22 am
Updated: Mon, Apr 19, 2021, 7:53 am

East Palo Alto police have arrested a 26-year-old man suspected of starting a series of fires on April 10 along a fence bordering the RV Safe Parking lot on Bay Road, where people were sleeping in their vehicles.

Police said the man allegedly started four separate fires in the early morning hours while walking on a bike path behind the RV Safe Parking lot at 1798 Bay Road. The lot was established by the city in partnership with the nonprofit Project We Hope as a safe place for people living in their vehicles and trying to regain financial independence.

The Menlo Park Fire Protection District extinguished the fires, which damaged one RV and several parts of the fence, according to police.

Through a joint investigation, fire investigators and police identified the man as a suspect and linked him to four previous fires in East Palo Alto, which were also small in size and quickly extinguished.

On April 13, a patrol officer located the man on the bike path where he allegedly started the April 10 fires. He was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County Jail on charges of arson.

Editor's note: Palo Alto Online's policy is to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the District Attorney has determined there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case. See our guidelines here.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

Sorry, but further commenting on this topic has been closed.