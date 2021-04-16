PUBLIC AGENDA: Sustainability/Climate Action Plan; elementary school construction projects

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of April 19.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to consider approving a preliminary parcel map for 640 Fairmede Ave.; discuss the city's Sustainability/Climate Action Plan; and provide direction about street closures at California Avenue and University Avenue, as well as other components of the city's Uplift Local program. The virtual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, April 19. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

BOARD OF EDUCATION ... The board plans to discuss homework, elementary construction projects, budget assumptions and the Panorama school climate survey, among other topics. The virtual meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 965 0068 7314.

COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to consider a recommendation to decline the adopt the energy store system targets; consider amending rates for storm and surface water drainage, and head an update on the Regional Water Quality Control Plant Wastewater Treatment fund capital program. The virtual meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 992 2730 7235.

UTILITIES ADVISORY COMMISSION ... The commission plans to provide direction about the potential expansion of the city's fiber network. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 966 9129 7246.