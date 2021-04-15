Arts

Mountain View restaurants launch fundraiser against anti-Asian hate

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Thu, Apr 15, 2021, 2:34 pm 0
Protesters condemning violence against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in downtown Mountain View. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

More than a dozen restaurants in Mountain View are raising money this week to combat violence and xenophobia against Asian Americans, with plans to donate a portion of sales made on April 14 and 15.

The restaurants are joining forces under the slogan Dine out for AAPI, and encouraging people to eat and drink at participating businesses to combat racism. The money will be donated to the nonprofit Stop AAPI Hate, which has been a leading voice against anti-Asian violence and sentiment over the last year.

"With the exponential rise of violence and hate in our communities, now more than ever we need to unite," the group said in the Facebook post. "What better way to share the love for each other than over a good meal."

Stop AAPI Hate received reports of 3,795 incidents against Asian American and Pacific Islanders between March 2020 and February 2021, just over 11% of which involved physical assaults. High-profile incidents include the slaying of six Asian American women in Atlanta, Georgia, and, more locally, a fatal robbery against 75-year-old Pak Ho in Oakland last month.

Local activists rallied against Anti-Asian hate in downtown Mountain View on Sunday, condemning what they described as widespread racism. Some described how the COVID-19 pandemic has been used as ammunition to attack Asians, due to the virus' origins in China. Some businesses in Mountain View posted notices encouraging people to attend the event.

Stop AAPI Hate, the recipient of the funds for this week's event, is fiscally sponsored by the San Francisco-based group Chinese for Affirmative Action.

The participating establishments are listed below. Two additional non-restaurant businesses, the Mountain View Chamber of Commerce and Uber, are also participating in the event.

•Bushido

•Chef Chu's

•Fu Lam Mum

•Doppio Zero

•1 oz Coffee

•Go Fish

•Hong Kong Bistro

•Asian Box

•Ludwig's

•Steins

•Taro San

•La Fontaine

•Savvy Cellar

