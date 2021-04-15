Man arrested for sexual assault on elderly woman

A 58-year-old man has been arrested after a violent sexual assault of an elderly woman in a downtown parking lot, Palo Alto police said Wednesday.

The woman, who is in her 70s, called police dispatchers on Friday, April 9, at about 9:18 p.m. to report that a man had been harassing her on an ongoing basis at Cogswell Plaza, located at 264 Lytton Ave. in downtown, according to a press release. The man wasn't present at the time, but officers responded and interviewed the woman, who lives in the downtown area with all of her belongings.

The woman told police that on Monday, April 5, at about 10 p.m., she was sleeping in City Parking Lot "C" at 451 Ramona St., adjacent to Cogswell Plaza. She was awakened by the man, whom she knew from previous interactions on the street. The man demanded sexual intercourse from her. When she refused, he punched her, kicked her and held her down while he sexually assaulted her, according to police.

He fled on foot when a car drove into the parking lot, the release states. She told the officers she had pain as a result of the suspect kicking her but no other injuries, police said.

Officers were conducting a follow-up investigation with the woman in the 400 block of Ramona Street on Saturday, April 10, at about 8:45 a.m. when they located the man walking down the street and arrested him without incident, police said.