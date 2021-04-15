Gallery House exhibitions make room for both in-person and online viewers

Since late last summer, Palo Alto's Gallery House has been offering both online and — whenever possible — in-person art-viewing experiences. Its current show, "Through My Window" features works in a variety of media by gallery members, with some pieces drawing on a springtime sensibility, whether through subject matter or use of color. The group show features an array of paintings, photographs, ceramics, sculpture and mixed-media works.

​With Gallery House open to the public at a limited capacity​, visitors can catch the show in person, or check it out via a virtual tour, which gives online visitors 360-degree views of the gallery​. The online tour features info boxes that, with a click,​ display information about an artist and offer a closer look at their works.

"Through My Window" runs through the end of April.

​Gallery House is located at ​320 S. California Ave., Palo Alto. For more information, visit galleryhouse.art. ​