Arts

Gallery House exhibitions make room for both in-person and online viewers

'Through My Window' features works in a variety of media

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Apr 15, 2021, 1:12 pm 1
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Palo Alto's Gallery House is currently featuring the group show "Through My Window." The gallery is open at a limited capacity for in-person visits and also offers virtual tours, as seen here. Online viewers can click on info boxes to get more information about each artist featured in the show and take a closer look at their works. Courtesy Gallery House

Since late last summer, Palo Alto's Gallery House has been offering both online and — whenever possible — in-person art-viewing experiences. Its current show, "Through My Window" features works in a variety of media by gallery members, with some pieces drawing on a springtime sensibility, whether through subject matter or use of color. The group show features an array of paintings, photographs, ceramics, sculpture and mixed-media works.

​With Gallery House open to the public at a limited capacity​, visitors can catch the show in person, or check it out via a virtual tour, which gives online visitors 360-degree views of the gallery​. The online tour features info boxes that, with a click,​ display information about an artist and offer a closer look at their works.

"Through My Window" runs through the end of April.

​Gallery House is located at ​320 S. California Ave., Palo Alto. For more information, visit galleryhouse.art. ​

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Palo Alto Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Gallery House exhibitions make room for both in-person and online viewers

'Through My Window' features works in a variety of media

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Apr 15, 2021, 1:12 pm

Since late last summer, Palo Alto's Gallery House has been offering both online and — whenever possible — in-person art-viewing experiences. Its current show, "Through My Window" features works in a variety of media by gallery members, with some pieces drawing on a springtime sensibility, whether through subject matter or use of color. The group show features an array of paintings, photographs, ceramics, sculpture and mixed-media works.

​With Gallery House open to the public at a limited capacity​, visitors can catch the show in person, or check it out via a virtual tour, which gives online visitors 360-degree views of the gallery​. The online tour features info boxes that, with a click,​ display information about an artist and offer a closer look at their works.

"Through My Window" runs through the end of April.

​Gallery House is located at ​320 S. California Ave., Palo Alto. For more information, visit galleryhouse.art. ​

Comments

Joan Hancock
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
on Apr 19, 2021 at 4:05 pm
Joan Hancock, Old Palo Alto
Registered user
on Apr 19, 2021 at 4:05 pm

a very interesting show!

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.