Gallery House exhibitions make room for both in-person and online viewers

Since late last summer, Palo Alto's Gallery House has been offering both online and — whenever possible — in-person art-viewing experiences. Its current show, "Through My Window" features works in a variety of media by gallery members, with some pieces drawing on a springtime sensibility, whether through subject matter or use of color. The group show features an array of paintings, photographs, ceramics, sculpture and mixed-media works.
With Gallery House open to the public at a limited capacity, visitors can catch the show in person, or check it out via a virtual tour, which gives online visitors 360-degree views of the gallery. The online tour features info boxes that, with a click, display information about an artist and offer a closer look at their works.
"Through My Window" runs through the end of April.
Gallery House is located at 320 S. California Ave., Palo Alto. For more information, visit galleryhouse.art.
a very interesting show!