Trivia contest focuses on local history

San Mateo County Historical Association hosts online challenge

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

The San Mateo County Historical Association operates the Woodside Store. On April 17, the association will host an online trivia contest with a focus on local history, including images from the past 170 years. Courtesy SMCHA.

Do you know who's considered "the father of San Mateo County"? How about where and when the first mile of track for the San Francisco and San Jose Railroad was completed? Local history buffs are invited to test their skills in an online trivia competition on Saturday, April 17, hosted by the San Mateo County Historical Association as part of its Courthouse Docket series of presentations.

The free event starts at 1 p.m. and takes place over Zoom. In addition to verbal questions, there will also be images of the Peninsula over the past 170 years. Prizes for the most correct answers will include local history publications (alongside, of course, the glory of being a true local history master).

More information is available at historysmc.org.

