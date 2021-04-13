Power outage affects about 2,000 customers in Palo Alto

About 2,000 Palo Alto Utilities customers lost power for nearly three hours Tuesday night due to an outage caused by a failed cable line, according to the city's Utilities spokesperson.

The outage started around 9 p.m. for customers in the Old Palo Alto and Ventura neighborhoods and those along the southern end of Middlefield Road, Utilities Communications Manager Catherine Elvert said.

The city's electric outage map shows service was disrupted at 9:03 p.m. for about 1,241 customers in a section that includes the Ventura neighborhood and another 602 customers in an area that includes the Old Palo Alto neighborhood. Another 264 customers near Stanford University were reported to have lost power at 9:02 p.m.

A failed cable line between some circuits triggered the outage, Elvert said. Sevice was restored to all customers at about 11:45 p.m.

The city has seen two other large outages over the past three weeks. On March 27, about 7,000 customers lost power after an undetermined problem at the Park Boulevard substation. On April 4, about 600 customers were affected by an outage caused by a blown transformer in the Crescent Park neighborhood, according to the Utilities Department.